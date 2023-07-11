What is the ETA of the ETA?

Earlier this year, the Government announced the launch of the Electronic Travel Authorisation ('ETA') scheme in an attempt to strengthen the UK border, help with passenger experience and clear up border control.

The scheme, similar to the US's ESTA programme, will apply to those visiting the UK who do not need a visitor visa (for stays of less than six months) and who do not have or otherwise need any other permission to enter.

Below we list the key takeaways from the most recent announcements.

Who will have to register for an ETA to visit the UK?

The ETA program will apply to anyone wishing to travel to the UK who:

is not a British or Irish national;

does not have permission to live, work or study in the UK; and

does not have a UK visa.

The ETA will last for two years and can be used to make multiple visits to the UK but does not guarantee entry to the UK, as it is permission to travel, not to enter.

Those transiting through the UK only will also still require an ETA.

How to apply

1. The application will be made online or via an app to scan biometrics.

2. Each traveller will require their own ETA, including children and babies.

3. The Home Office has estimated that the application itself should not take longer than a few minutes and a decision should be made within three working days unless further checks are required.

4. If the application is approved, automatic email confirmation will come through and the ETA will be electronically linked to the passport used to apply with.

How much will it cost?

It has been recently confirmed that the ETA will cost £10 per applicant, and it will be valid for two years (or when the individual's passport expires – whichever is sooner).

When will the scheme start?

The following application dates for different nationalities have been released, with an initial focus on the Middle East.

Nationality Key Date to apply from Other Key Information Qatar 25 October 2023 Registration is mandatory for any Qatari nationals who intend to travel to the UK on or after 15 November 2023. Bahrain 1 February 2024 Registration is mandatory for any Bahraini national who intends to travel to the UK on or after 22 February 2024. Jordan 1 February 2024 Registration is mandatory for any Jordanian national who intends to travel to the UK on or after 22 February 2024. Kuwait 1 February 2024 Registration is mandatory for any Kuwaiti national who intends to travel to the UK on or after 22 February 2024. Oman 1 February 2024 Registration is mandatory for any Omani national who intends to travel to the UK on or after 22 February 2024. Saudi Arabia 1 February 2024 Registration is mandatory for any Saudi national who intends to travel to the UK on or after 22 February 2024. United Arab Emirates 1 February 2024 Registration is mandatory for any UAE national who intends to travel to the UK on or after 22 February 2024.



The Government is expected to announce further roll out dates soon for Europe, the US and other key non-visa national countries.

Important considerations

If an application for an ETA has been refused, there will be no right of appeal.

Refused Applicants will need to apply for a 'Standard Visitor' visa or 'Creative Worker' visa (depending on the reasons for their intended entry to the UK) in the same way as Visa Nationals if they wish to visit the UK so that more robust checks can be made by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) on their application. Applicants will be required to wait for the outcome of that application which may take up to 15 working days or longer.

Those who successfully obtain an ETA will still be subject to the six-month tourist rule – i.e. can only stay in the UK for up to six months in a twelve month period.

Reasons for refusal will include (but are not limited to): where it would not be conducive to the public good if the Applicant were present in the UK; where the Applicant has made current or previous false representations; where the Applicant has previously breached immigration laws; where the Applicant has been convicted of a criminal offence in the UK or overseas for which they have received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more; or where the Applicant has been convicted of a criminal offence in the UK or overseas, unless more than 12 months have passed since the date of conviction.



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.