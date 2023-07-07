Worldwide:
Immigration And Global Mobility Update No. 31, July 2023
Every two months, our experts from around the world put together
an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out
recent changes to the law, policies and procedures.
This July 2023 edition gathers contributions from 11 countries
as well as the European Union, and paints a mixed picture. Most
reporting jurisdictions are seeking to facilitate skilled
migration, clarify processes that cover established immigration
routes and respond to the realities of work since the pandemic.
Policy is, however, being tightened in some countries. Our
experts report that the UK is increasing enforcement activities
around illegal working, and that efforts are being made to guard
against the abuse of certain investment-based immigration routes in
Europe (so called 'golden visas').
Download the Immigration and Global Mobility
Update here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
