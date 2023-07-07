Every two months, our experts from around the world put together an update on immigration and global mobility practice, setting out recent changes to the law, policies and procedures.

This July 2023 edition gathers contributions from 11 countries as well as the European Union, and paints a mixed picture. Most reporting jurisdictions are seeking to facilitate skilled migration, clarify processes that cover established immigration routes and respond to the realities of work since the pandemic.

Policy is, however, being tightened in some countries. Our experts report that the UK is increasing enforcement activities around illegal working, and that efforts are being made to guard against the abuse of certain investment-based immigration routes in Europe (so called 'golden visas').

Download the Immigration and Global Mobility Update here.

