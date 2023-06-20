Within our publication 'Meet the Members- Europe' our members discuss the complex climate and strong frameworks found within Europe and how these are affecting business and commercial opportunities.

The article 'Doing business in the UK after Brexit' by Graeme Kirk and Sohan Sidhu of Ellisons Solicitors incorporating Gross & Co. offers readers a breakdown of the changes to immigration laws in the UK and how these have changed post-Brexit.

Within the article the duo discuss, starting a business or investing in the UK and global mobility visa's.

Read the full article on page 24-25 of our publication - https://bit.ly/3pKThPV

