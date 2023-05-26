Whether it's backlog from the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of staffing or priority services taking precedence, delays seem to be an inevitable fact for most applications to UK Visa and Immigration (UKVI).

To provide some clarity on how long a visa applicant can realistically be expected to wait for a decision, we've laid out the wait times provided by the Home Office and compared those with our actual experience. We conducted our research in May 2023, and obviously things can change, so check in with our team if you need updated advice.

We've divided visa types into 5 categories:

Out of Country Applications: Visas Out of country Applications: Route to Settlement Applications In-country Applications: Temporary/Non-Settlement Applications In-country Applications: Settlement Applications Other Applications

With this, we aim to make understanding wait times as simple as possible.

Out of Country Applications: Non-Settlement Visas

For customers applying for non-settlement applications from outside the UK, UKVI has a general service standard of a wait of 3 – 12 weeks from the application submission date or attending an appointment at a local visa application centre. The current data they provide on how long applicants can expect to wait are:

– 90% of applications receive a decision within 3 weeks

– 98% of applications receive a decision within 6 weeks

-100% of applications receive a decision within 12 weeks

What types of visa are covered by this processing time?

Type of Visa/leave UKVI service standard Is actual experience different? Priority Available Priority Note Visit Visas Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment Can be up to 4-8 weeks without priority Depends on country applicant is applying from Current universal reductions in availability may apply Travelling through the UK Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment Depends on country applicant is applying from Study (Student or Child Student) Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment or using the ID Check App Depends on country applicant is applying from Short-term study Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment or using the ID Check App Depends on country applicant is applying from Work or invest in the UK (Temporary worker, Innovator Founder, Skilled Worker, etc) Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment or using the ID Check App Depends on country applicant is applying from Global Talent Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment Depends on country applicant is applying from Sportsperson Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment Depends on country applicant is applying from Minister of Religion (T2) Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment Can be faster in-country, at times within 2 weeks Depends on country applicant is applying from Fiancé(e) visa Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment Depends on country applicant is applying from Current universal reductions in availability may apply



Out of Country Applications: Settlement Visas

UKVI's general service standard for customers applying for settlement applications from outside the UK is within 12-24 weeks of the application submission date or attending an appointment at a local visa application centre. The current data they provide on how long applicants can expect to wait are:

– 98.5% of applications receive a decision within 12 weeks

-100% of applications receive a decision within 24 weeks

What types of visa are covered by this processing time?

Type of Visa/leave UKVI service standard Is actual experience different? Priority available? EUSS As soon as possible from attending an appointment 8 – 24 weeks. Note that a Certificate of Application is issued prior to receiving a decision No Partner/Child Entry Clearance 24 weeks from attending an appointment Usually within service standard – often much quicker, 4-8 weeks – but delays are occurring with priority purchase Depends on country applicant applies from Family reunion with a refugee or person with humanitarian protection. 24 weeks or more – UKVI acknowledges severe delays for this type of application 9 months or more in some cases No Hong Kong British National (Overseas) (BNO) visa Within 12 weeks from attending an appointment or using the ID check app No Ancestry Visa Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment Depends on country applicant applies from Returning Resident visa Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment Depends on country applicant applies from



In-country Applications: Non-Settlement

UKVI's general service standard for customers applying for Temporary/Non-Settlement applications from inside the UK is within 8 weeks of the application submission date or attending an appointment to submit your biometric information, if required.

What types of visa are covered by this processing time?



In-country Applications: Settlement

UKVI's general service standard for customers applying for settlement (also known as Indefinite Leave to Remain, or ILR) and 5/10 year route to settlement applications from inside the UK is within 6 months of attending an appointment to submit your biometric information, if required.

What types of visa are covered by this processing time?

Type of Visa/leave UKVI service standard Is actual experience different? Priority available? Notes on priority Switch to or extend as a spouse or partner?(if you're on a 5-year route to settlement) or a fiancé, fiancée or proposed civil partner Within 8 weeks once you've applied online? 8-12 weeks Yes – you'll be told if you can when you apply Leave to remain as a Partner/Parent or on the basis of Private life (10-year route to settlement (or 5-year parent route to settlement) No standard processing times Within 8 months on average No Switch to or extend as a child. Within 8 weeks once you've applied online? Yes – you'll be told if you can when you apply Extend as a?relative who'll provide long-term care. Within 8 weeks once you've applied online? No Application to settle on the basis of UK Ancestry Within 6 months once you apply online. Yes – You'll be told if you can when you apply. Get a decision within the next working day. Application to settle as a former member of HM Forces Within 6 months once you apply online. Yes – You'll be told if you can when you apply. Get a decision within the next working day. Application to settle as a child under 18 Within 6 months once you apply online. Yes – You'll be told if you can when you apply. Get a decision within the next working day. Application to settle if you've been in the UK legally for 10 continuous years (known as 'long residence') Within 6 months once you apply online. 6-8 months Yes – You'll be told if you can when you apply. Get a decision within the next working day. Application to settle if you work, establish a business or invest in the UK Within 6 months once you apply online. Yes – You'll be told if you can when you apply. Get a decision within 5 working days or the next working day. Application to settle as the dependent child or partner if you work, establish a business or invest in the UK Within 6 months once you apply online. Yes – You'll be told if you can when you apply. Get a decision within 5 working days or the next working day. Application to settle as the partner of a person, or parent of a child, who is present and settled in the UK Within 6 months once you apply online. Yes – You'll be told if you can when you apply. Get a decision within the next working day. Application to settle as an Innovator Within 6 months once you apply online. Yes – You'll be told if you can when you apply. Get a decision within 5 working days or the next working day. Application to settle as the dependent child or partner of an Innovator Within 6 months once you apply online. Yes – You'll be told if you can when you apply. Get a decision within 5 working days or the next working day. Application to Naturalise 6 months or more once you apply online. Some applications are taking longer to receive a decision No



Other Applications

Type of Visa/leave UKVI service standard Is actual experience different? Priority available? Visa to travel to the UK to replace your?biometric residence permit (BRP). Within 3 weeks of attending an appointment No Applying for an?EU Settlement Scheme travel permit?to travel to the UK to replace a lost or stolen residence card Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment No Transfer your visa from your passport Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment 9 months or more in some cases No Certificate of entitlement Within 3 weeks from attending an appointment No Sponsor Licence Within 8 weeks of submitting an online application Depending on eligibility, priority may be available to get a decision within 10 working days Certificate of Sponsorship Within one working day of submitting an online application No



UKVI is very keen to remind applicants that if your application is not "straightforward", then you might be looking at a longer wait than the service standard. This may occur if:

if your supporting documents need to be verified

if you need to attend an interview

because of your personal circumstances (for example if you have a criminal conviction)

If you applied for a priority or super priority visa and your application is not straightforward, you may have to wait longer, but your application will still be put at the front of the queue at every stage of the decision-making process.

In fact, our practitioners have found that even straightforward cases where applicants have purchased priority through overseas visa application centres for applications made from outside the UK are taking longer than priority-purchase wait times.

FAQs

What happens if my wait time exceeds the service standard?

UKVI says that it will write if there is a problem with making a decision on your application to explain why it will not be decided within the normal standard. It claims that it is sending these messages within the normal processing time for the 8 week standard and within 12 weeks for the 6 month standard.

The same goes if you have applied for a super priority next working day or priority 5 working day service.

When can I ask for a refund?

You'll only be refunded if UKVI has not started processing your application.

If your application is refused, then you cannot claim a refund on your application fee. However, you can claim one for the Immigration Healthcare Surcharge. They are currently taking around 2 months to process.

When does my application's waiting time start and end?

For applications that require it, the waiting time starts when you either:

attend your appointment and provide your fingerprints and a photograph?(biometric information)?at a visa application centre

verify your identity using the?UK Immigration: ID Check app?- this will depend on the visa you apply for and you'll be advised if you can use this

If neither of these steps are required, then your waiting time starts when you've submitted your application online.

Your waiting time will end when we receive an email from UKVI containing the?decision on your application.

When will I get my biometric residence permit?

Out of country applications

If you're coming to the UK for more than 6 months, you will need to take your passport to the visa application centre where you attended your appointment, where you will be issued with a vignette sticker in your travel document (passport, etc.).

Once you are in the UK, will need to?collect your biometric residence permit (BRP). You must do this before the vignette sticker in your travel document expires or within 10 days of arriving in the UK, whichever is later.

In-country applications

Upon a successful decision, you will be sent your BRP either by courier from UKVI or by your legal representative, depending on what you requested when you applied.

