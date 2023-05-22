Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a new requirement for non-visa nationals to come to the UK.

You will need Electronic Travel Authorisation in order to transit through the UK, stay for six months as a visitor or stay for three months on the Creative Worker visa concession. The Electronic Travel Authorisation will allow you to make multiple entries into the UK within two years of your grant. It will be electronically linked to your passport.

This post will provide an overview of the UK Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme and answer some frequently asked questions regarding the UK ETA application process.

What Is a a Non-visa National and Who Needs to Make a UK ETA Application?

A non-visa national is any national who can enter the UK as a visitor for six months without having to apply for a visit visa beforehand. Basically, if you can turn up at the border and walk through the passport e-gates then you're a non-visa national!

If you are from Qatar then you will need to apply for a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation from 25 October 2023.

If you are from any of these countries you will need to apply for a UK ETA or Electronic Travel Authorisation from 01 February 2024:

Bahrain

Jordan

Kuwait

Oman

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Electronic Travel Authorisation will become mandatory for all other non-visa nationals before the end of 2024.

Does the UK ETA Scheme Apply to Visa Nationals?

If you come from a country where you have to apply for a visit visa before entering the UK, the UK ETA scheme does not apply to you. There is no indication that the process and requirements for visa nationals will change.

Is a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation Needed to Cross the Irish Border?

The land border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland is a unique case.

If you are legally resident in Ireland and a non visa national, you will not be required to get a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation in order to cross the border from the Republic of Ireland into Northern Ireland.

However, if you are a non-Irish resident of Ireland travelling to the UK from outside the Common Travel Area (United Kingdom, Ireland, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands) you will need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation.

Is Electronic Visa Waiver the Same as Electronic Travel Authorisation?

If you are from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, you are currently able to apply for an Electronic Visa Waiver instead of a visitor visa.

The Electronic Visa Waivers allows you to visit the UK once and stay for six months for tourism, business, study or medical treatment.

Electronic Travel Authorisation is similar except it will allow you to enter the UK multiple times within a two year period or before the expiry date of your passport, whichever is earlier.

How to Apply for a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

When you apply for a UK ETA you will need to pay an Electronic Travel Authorisation application fee, provide your contact and passport details, a valid passport photo and answer a set of questions about suitability.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation application forms have not been released and the fees have not been set yet.

What Is the Processing Time for a UK ETA Application?

The Home Office states that it will aim to process UK ETA applications within three days.

What Are the Grounds for Refusal of an Electronic Travel Authorisation Application?

The Immigration Rules state that an application for Electronic Travel Authorisation must be refused in the following circumstances:

Exclusion or deportation grounds: where the Home Secretary has personally directed that the UK ETA applicant be excluded from the UK; the UK ETA applicant is the subject of an exclusion order; or the UK ETA applicant the subject of a deportation order or a decision to make a deportation order.

where the Home Secretary has personally directed that the UK ETA applicant be excluded from the UK; the UK ETA applicant is the subject of an exclusion order; or the UK ETA applicant the subject of a deportation order or a decision to make a deportation order. Criminality grounds: where the UK ETA applicant has been convicted of a criminal offence for which they have received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more; where the UK ETA applicant has been convicted of a criminal offence unless 12 months have passed since the date of conviction. Please note both convictions in the UK and in any other country are relevant.

where the UK ETA applicant has been convicted of a criminal offence for which they have received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more; where the UK ETA applicant has been convicted of a criminal offence unless 12 months have passed since the date of conviction. Please note both convictions in the UK and in any other country are relevant. Non-conducive grounds : where the UK ETA applicant's presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good because of their conduct, character, associations or other reasons (including convictions which do not fall within the criminality grounds).

: where the UK ETA applicant's presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good because of their conduct, character, associations or other reasons (including convictions which do not fall within the criminality grounds). Previous breach of immigration laws grounds : where the UK ETA applicant was over the age of 18 and overstayed their leave, breached a condition of their leave (unless entry clearance or a further grant of leave was later made with knowledge of the breach), used deception in relation to an immigration application.

: where the UK ETA applicant was over the age of 18 and overstayed their leave, breached a condition of their leave (unless entry clearance or a further grant of leave was later made with knowledge of the breach), used deception in relation to an immigration application. False representations : where in relation to a current or previous application false representations were made, false documents or false information submitted. Please note that it does not matter if this was relevant to the application or whether it was made with the UK ETA applicant's knowledge. Also, where relevant facts were not disclosed.

: where in relation to a current or previous application false representations were made, false documents or false information submitted. Please note that it does not matter if this was relevant to the application or whether it was made with the UK ETA applicant's knowledge. Also, where relevant facts were not disclosed. Debt to NHS grounds : where the UK ETA applicant has failed to pay charges on NHS use by overseas visitors and those outstanding charges have a total value of at least £500.

: where the UK ETA applicant has failed to pay charges on NHS use by overseas visitors and those outstanding charges have a total value of at least £500. Unpaid litigation costs grounds: where the UK ETA applicant has failed to pay litigations costs awarded to the Home Office.

It is important to disclose all relevant information when filling out an application for Electronic Travel Authorisation, or indeed any immigration application. Failure to do so may not only result in a refusal of Electronic Travel Authorisation but may have long term negative effects on your ability to travel to the UK.

If you are unsure whether something is relevant to your UK ETA application, it is recommended that you seek professional legal advice.

What if I Am Refused a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation?

If you are refused a UK ETA then you will need to apply for one of the following visas:

If your application for a UK ETA has been refused and you wish to apply to enter the UK in one of the above-mentioned immigration routes then you may wish to seek professional legal advice.

Can a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation Be Cancelled?

The Immigration Rules state that Electronic Travel Authorisation must be cancelled on grounds which mirror the grounds for refusal: exclusion or deportation, criminality, non-conducive grounds, breach of immigration laws, false representations, due to the NHS, and unpaid litigation costs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.