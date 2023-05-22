Our business immigration barristers regularly assist UK employers to successfully apply for Skilled Worker sponsor licences, maintain their Skilled Worker sponsor licence at the highest rating and comply with their sponsor licence duties.

Whether you require advice on the correct company-related documentation to provide in support of a Skilled Worker sponsor licence application, assistance with drafting a compelling business case that will satisfy the Home Office that you need a Skilled Worker sponsor licence in order to fill a genuine role or guidance on complying with right to work checks, our immigration barristers can manage your Skilled Worker sponsor licence application on your behalf.

Skilled Worker Sponsor Licence Success Stories

Read about some of our Skilled Worker sponsor licence success stories here:

Our sponsor licence team assisted a small television production company to obtain a Skilled Worker sponsor licence. The purpose of the application was to bring a well-renowned film producer, with required connections to Hollywood, to the UK and assist with the business' expansion. Priority services were obtained and the subsequent visa application was successful.

Richmond Chambers assisted a start-up game development company to obtain a Skilled Worker sponsor licence to sponsor their founder as a Skilled Worker. The founder owned 100% of the shares in the business and the business was yet to be economically active (though development of the game had begun). Priority services were obtained and the subsequent visa application was successful.

Our sponsor licence team assisted a start-up management consultancy firm to obtain its first Skilled Worker licence to sponsor a worker from another company. The worker's partner was the 100% shareholder, but the company's Key Personnel met the requirements and the relationship was declared. Priority services were obtained and the subsequent visa application was successful.

Richmond Chambers assisted a clothing brand to obtain a Skilled Worker sponsor licence to bring their design and management teams from overseas to the UK. The licence was obtained to sponsor the two founders, who owned 100% shares in the business, which was yet to start generating a turnover. Priority services were obtained and the subsequent visa application was successful.

Our sponsor licence team assisted a digital technology company to obtain its first sponsor licence, having previously been refused. We successfully addressed the reasons for refusal, following the cooling off period, obtaining the appropriate Skilled Worker sponsor licence. Technical designers were able to come to the UK to begin designing the product.

Richmond Chambers assisted a small management consultancy firm to obtain a Skilled Worker sponsor licence. The licence was obtained to sponsor its founder and 100% shareholder to come to the UK to oversee operations and provide management consultancy services to its UK clients. Priority services were obtained and the subsequent visa application was successful.

Our sponsor licence team obtained a Skilled Worker sponsor licence for a restaurant which had already been refused a sponsor licence. We successfully addressed the reasons for refusal, following the cooling off period, obtaining the appropriate Skilled Worker sponsor licence. The restaurant was able to sponsor its manager so that she could remain in post following the expiry of her visa.

Richmond Chambers assisted a medical product company to obtain a Skilled Worker sponsor licence to sponsor its directors as Skilled Workers. Complex arguments were put forward as to why the directors required sponsorship, given their permission in other routes.

Our sponsor licence team assisted an independent magazine editor to obtain a Skilled Worker sponsor licence to sponsor himself as an editor, having not met the requirements for an extension as a Tier 1 (Entrepreneur). He owned 100% shares of the company, but another settled director was able to fulfil the key personnel roles. His subsequent immigration application was granted.

Richmond Chambers assisted a UK company to obtain a Skilled Worker sponsor licence to sponsor its director and 100% shareholder who was in the UK as a Sole Representative. As the Sole Representative did not meet the requirements for ILR as a Sole Representative (given the shareholding), we successfully made the licence and subsequent immigration application to switch his route. Having completed 5 years in the UK shortly after switching, we assisted him to apply for ILR as a Skilled Worker, including time spent in the UK as a Sole Representative.

