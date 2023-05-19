Portugal continues to retain its status as one of the top choices for British citizens when deciding to buy a second home, to work remotely or retiring to. There are many compelling reasons that make Portugal so attractive. Portugal's Mediterranean climate delivers many days of sunshine throughout the year, allowing residents to fully enjoy the unspoiled beaches, charming villages that are characteristic of Portugal.

The rising cost of living in Britain makes Portugal's more affordable living costs extremely appealing and enables British nationals to comfortably maintain their lifestyle. Also, the Global Peace Index ranks Portugal in the top ten European countries for safety.

Rute Lourenço, an associate in the Porto office, commented "relocating to Portugal gives individuals a chance to live at a more relaxed pace of life, whether they are still working or enjoying their retirement. There is a wide range of visas that British nationals and their families can consider, depending on their position and reasons for moving abroad." Rute further pointed out "Portugal is family friendly and English is widely spoken. Portugal has one of the most accommodating visa systems in Europe and the relatively new digital nomad visa has proved extremely popular."

Giambrone & Partners immigration and real estate lawyers in Portugal have extensive expertise and experience in assisting and advising British nationals planning to live, work or retire to Portugal. There are a number of aspects that must be considered when deciding to embark on relocation or house purchase in Portugal, such as opening a bank account, obtaining a tax code, Numero de Identificação Fiscal (NIF), the fees and municipal charges that must be paid.

There are several ways that a house in Portugal can be held other than straightforward purchase of the freehold, such as surface rights which is the right to build on a third party's land and live in the house, whilst this happens in the UK it is uncommon. Our lawyers can advise on all aspects of property purchase.

Giambrone & Partners will be exhibiting at the ever-popular A Place in the Sun London exhibition on the 2nd-4th of June at Olympia in London. If you are considering buying your first overseas property and living the dream, attending and visiting Giambrone & Partners' stand will give you the opportunity to learn absolutely everything you need to know about buying a house in Portugal and living or working in Portugal so you will be well equipped to make good decisions without any unwelcome surprises.

Retirees must think about making a will to ensure that their Portuguese assets can be inherited by the beneficiaries of their choice and not get caught by the laws of succession in Portugal. Our wills and inheritance lawyers can also explain and guide you with regard to the tax position.

Our knowledgeable immigration lawyers can advise individuals planning to work or set up a business in Portugal in all the various aspects involved from tax to family members' visas and the potential to apply for citizenship after the requisite period of residency has been achieved.

Our lawyers will be by your side to oversee all your transactions and applications, smoothing the path and alleviating any obstacles that arise.

Rute Lourenço specialises in several areas such as immigration; including nationality applications and an extensive range of visas. Her considerable real estate experience is also utilised where clients also wish to purchase property. Her expertise extends in more than one direction as Rute additionally provides valuable guidance and insight in corporate and commercial non-contentious matters and has extensive experience in drafting complex cross-border contracts, providing protective clauses that offer the maximum safeguards for our clients.

