It was announced earlier this year, on 31 January 2023, that Tech Nation would cease operations on 31 March 2022 following the Government's decision to award the Digital Growth Grant of £12.09m to Barclays Eagle Labs. This funding previously made up a large proportion of Tech Nation's funding.

This news resulted in huge uncertainty over the future of the digital technology arm of the Global Talent route. Though the Home Office announced that it was committed to this route continuing, no new endorsing body or process for endorsement was announced. Even on 31 March 2023, the date on which Tech Nation ceased operations, no further information was provided. The Home Office simply stated, on 31 March 2023:

"We're committed to maintaining a strong digital technology offer as part of the Global Talent visa, and we'll try to minimise disruption to those applying. We'll provide a further update in the coming weeks."

Finally, on 25 April 2023, almost a month after Tech Nation ceased to trade, the Home Office announced that Tech Nation has become part of Founders Forum Group. It further announced that there is no change to the current process for applying endorsement as a digital technology application and that the Tech Nation form can still be used. However, the Home Office is working on a longer term solution for the process.

This is welcome news to those in the process of applying, or looking to apply. Hopefully any changes to the application process will be announced with satisfactory notice.

