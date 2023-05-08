In this webinar, first broadcast on 19 April 2023, Zarina Rahman and Stefania Patuto looked in detail at the Hong Kong BN(O) Visa route for BN(O) Status Holders and their family members.

Webinar: UK Visas for Hong Kong BN(O)s and Their Family Members

Topics discussed included:

Who is eligible to apply for a Hong Kong BN(O) visa?

What are the requirements and criteria a Hong Kong BN(O) visa?

How to apply for a Hong Kong BN(O) visa?

What are the benefits and limitations of the Hong Kong BN(O) visa?

What are the options for permanent residency and British citizenship?

