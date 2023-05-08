UK:
UK Visas For Hong Kong BN(O)s And Their Family Members (Webinar) (Video)
08 May 2023
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
In this webinar, first broadcast on 19 April 2023, Zarina Rahman
and Stefania Patuto looked in detail at the Hong Kong BN(O) Visa route for BN(O) Status
Holders and their family members.
Topics discussed included:
- Who is eligible to apply for a Hong Kong BN(O) visa?
- What are the requirements and criteria a Hong Kong BN(O)
visa?
- How to apply for a Hong Kong BN(O) visa?
- What are the benefits and limitations of the Hong Kong BN(O)
visa?
- What are the options for permanent residency and British
citizenship?
