Key Points

Worker strikes at passport offices in the United Kingdom may impact the processing timeline of passport documents beginning in April 2023

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) announced several worker strike actions scheduled to take place at UK passport offices between the dates of 3 April and 5 May 2023. The government continues to advise applicants to expect passports to be processed within 10 weeks or more. Individual passport offices have advised that the strike may impact delivery times.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK announced passport-issuing office strikes for the month of April 2023. Impacted offices will include those in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. The government intends to take measures to prevent processing delays. However, it advises that delays may take place. For additional information on passport wait-times and the application process, check here.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 March, 2023

