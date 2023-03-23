Key Points

The government of the United Kingdom announced that documents can now be electronically apostilled

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) will now be able to receive documents digitally and will issue electronic e-Apostille certificates when legalizing documents, including documents required for working visas. Applicants will now be permitted to upload digital documents online. Documents must be signed using either an Advanced Electronic Signature or a Qualified Electronic Signature. Applicants will still be permitted to submit documents via post or courier.

Currently, over 100 countries have agreed to accept e-Apostilles issued by the UK government. Applicants of overseas work visas should continue to ensure that an e-Apostille will be accepted before submitting applications to a local British diplomatic mission.

What are the Changes?

Previously, customers were required to send their physical documents to the UK Legalization Office by post or courier and would then receive their reviewed physical documents back several days later with a paper certificate, known as an Apostille, attached.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 14 March 2023

