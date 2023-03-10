ARTICLE

Key Points

The UK's advisory committee requested that employers submit a call for evidence to support claims of why an occupation should be included within the country's Shortage Occupation List

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) has requested that employers of foreign nationals who have been hired through the Shortage Occupations List (SOL) submit a Call of Evidence (CfE) justifying why a foreign national was hired to the position over a UK national. The SOL lists occupations that are currently undergoing a labor shortage for suitably skilled workers in the UK. Employers must submit CfEs by 26 May 2023.

According to the government, the goal is to update the occupations found under the SOL. Specifically, the government is seeking further information on the following:

Occupations skilled at Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF3) level 3 (A-levels or equivalent training or qualification) and above that are currently eligible for a Skilled Worker visa.

Review evidence of occupations that fall below the FQF3 that are not currently eligible for Skilled Worker visas.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK requested that employers provide evidence to support claims of the inclusion of certain occupations on the SOL. Employers are advised to submit evidence before the deadline of May 26, 2023.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 3 March 2023

