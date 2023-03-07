This month's episode covers skilled worker visas. Usof Shah and Samuel Gray will be discussing eligibility requirements for the visa as well as the process once a business has been granted a sponsor licence. This episode will also cover conditions imposed on a skilled worker visa.
The Legal Room UK · All in Day's Work: Skilled Worker Visas
