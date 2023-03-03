ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Seven Private Client & Tax members from six jurisdictions discuss the topic of Global Mobility in 2023, exploring taxation issues, visa/residency challenges, and developing immigration legislation in their respective countries.

What this chapter covers:

Developing immigration legislation dealing with 'digital nomads' and how is this set to change in 2023.



Taxation issues clients need to be aware of if they are emigrating long-term or exploring temporary remote work visas.



Challenges related to short-term residency that clients need to be aware of, and how to overcome them.

View the full publication 'Doing business in a rapidly changing world'. Skip to page 56 to read the Global Mobility chapter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.