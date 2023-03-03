Seven Private Client & Tax members from six jurisdictions discuss the topic of Global Mobility in 2023, exploring taxation issues, visa/residency challenges, and developing immigration legislation in their respective countries.
What this chapter covers:
- Developing immigration legislation dealing with 'digital
nomads' and how is this set to change in 2023.
- Taxation issues clients need to be aware of if they are
emigrating long-term or exploring temporary remote work
visas.
- Challenges related to short-term residency that clients need to be aware of, and how to overcome them.
View the full publication 'Doing business in a rapidly changing world'. Skip to page 56 to read the Global Mobility chapter.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.