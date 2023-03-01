ARTICLE

An ETA will be digital evidence of pre-arrival clearance similar to those already in place in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the USA. It does not constitute a visa or immigration permission.

All international travellers including non-visa nationals (with the exception of British and Irish citizens and individuals already holding a UK visa) will need permission in advance to enter or transit through the UK. A full list of eligible countries is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected that non-visa nationals such as those from EEA member states, USA, Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand will need to apply.

Timing

The Government has announced that the ETA will be rolled out in three stages, starting from January 2023, with full implementation for all visa-free travellers by the end of 2024. The three stages are:

Source: UK Home Office

Why is the UK government introducing the ETA scheme?

At present, non-visa nationals do not require pre-clearance for short stays or transit through the UK and advance passenger information is restricted to that provided by carriers from flight date. This means that UK border control and law enforcement authorities have little information and time to assess whether a risk is posed in advance of an individual arriving in the UK. The ETA is intended to provide the UK with an opportunity to pre-assess whether a traveller presents a security or other risk, reduce queuing times on arrival and improve the arrival experience to the UK. The EU will implement a similar scheme called European Travel Information and Authorisation Scheme (ETIAS) by November 2023 which will operate in a similar way to the ETA and will require UK citizens not holding a visa issued by an EU Member State to hold valid clearance prior to travel into the Schengen Area.

Applying for an ETA

The procedure is promised to be a simple and fast involving a short application form and payment of a small processing fee expected to be under £10 per applicant.

Individuals applying for an ETA will provide their personal details, passport information, travel itinerary and email address. This information will be checked against Home Office systems and international security data to determine whether the individual is cleared for visa-free travel to the UK.

When to apply?

Applications will need to be submitted with sufficient time to present the ETA approval to their carrier before travelling to the UK. We expect decisions to be made within 48 hours of submission in most circumstances however travellers are advised to apply earlier if possible. Individuals are advised not to book travel until the ETA has been approved.

What will happen if ETA approval is not secured before travelling to the UK?

All Airlines and travel carriers will be under an obligation to ensure they have checked a traveller's ETA prior to departure to the UK. Individuals requiring an ETA who travel without one may face a penalty charge and delays on arrival at the UK border.

What happens if an ETA is denied?

We would expect the Home Office to set out the reasons for refusal and to inform the individual of next steps.

