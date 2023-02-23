ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Those familiar with the Global Talent visa will know that Tech Nation is a government backed, non-profit organisation, which was created to serve the UK scale up tech ecosystem. Tech Nation acts as an endorsing body for migrants seeking a Global Talent visa, for the best tech sector, engineering and business talent from around the world, to work in the UK's growing tech industry.

On 31 January 2023, Tech Nation issued a statement announcing it will cease operations at the end of March 2023, as a result of withdrawing key government funding. This means that as of 31 March 2023, Tech Nation will cease to endorse applicants for Global Talent (and Innovator) visas.

The news that Tech Nation is to close has come as a shock to the UK digital sector, having supported the ascent from infancy of many businesses which are now household names including Deliveroo, Depop, Just Eat, Ocado and Monzo. The funding that Tech Nation relied on from the UK Government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to operate have this year been awarded to Barclay's Bank (Eagle Labs), which intends to use the funding to help launch its own programmes to support UK tech business. Eagle Labs has announced that it will not be taking over Tech Nation's role as the endorsing body in the tech category of the UK's Global Talent visa.

This has led to uncertainty as to the future of the Global Talent visa category for digitech candidates and what it will look like. The Home Office has stated that candidates applying for endorsement by Tech Nation will not be disadvantaged and that Tech Nation will continue to accept applications up until it ceases operations on 31 March 2023.

The Home Office has further confirmed that it is currently working closely with Tech Nation and is looking into various options to ensure continuing access for digitech applicants in the short term, whilst exploring long term options.

Eligible digitech sector candidates are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible and before 31 March 2023, with the expectation that Tech Nation's usual eight week maximum decision time may be extended due to the transition to an alternative solution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.