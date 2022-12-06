ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

The European Union has proposed to allow holders of Kosovo passportsto enter the EU on a short-term basis for select activitieswithout requiring a visa

Overview

The member states of the European Union (EU) approved a proposal that will introduce short-term visa-free travel to holders of passports issued by the authorities of Kosovo. If finalized, passport holders from Kosovo will be permitted to travel to the EU without a visa for a period of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

What are the Changes?

The EU has proposed measures that permit passport holders of Kosovo to enter the region visa-free for a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period for limited activities. According to the announcement, the exemption will standardize visa regime measures for all the Western Balkan region.

Looking Ahead

The decision will be moved to the European Parliament, where final approval and modifications will be made. If approved, the exemption measures would apply at the beginning of the operation of the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), or no later than 1 January 2024.

Continue to check the European Union's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 2 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.