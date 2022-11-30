ARTICLE

Key Points

Switzerland and the United Kingdom have extended their Services Mobility Agreement until 31 December 2025

Overview

The government of Switzerland has extended the Services Mobility Agreement (SMA) with the United Kingdom until 31 December 2025.

The SMA was introduced as a means of easing access for service providers between the UK and Switzerland following the end of the free movement of persons and the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

This change will allow Switzerland to continue to permit UK professionals to provide a service in Switzerland for a maximum period of 90 days per calendar year without requiring a visa so long as the professional notifies the government of Switzerland. For additional insight, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Switzerland and the government of the UK have agreed to extend the Services Mobility Agreement between the two countries. According to the government, this agreement grants Swiss companies easier access to British service providers and regulates Swiss service providers' access to the British market.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Switzerland's website , the UK's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 28 November 2022

