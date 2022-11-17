In recognition of the changing face of the workplace and the rise of remote working, together with increasing globalisation, we are pleased to announce that Portugal has introduced a digital nomad visa in October 2022 enabling foreign nationals that are not citizens of a country in the European Union or European Economic Area to live in Portugal for up to one year whilst working remotely for a foreign company. The new visa provides a solution to what is often described as the "visa run" where an individual leaves and returns to a country to accommodate the time scale and enable a new application for a new short term visa.

The exciting decision to create a digital nomad visa is part of Portugal's programme of reviewing and revising its immigration law with a view to maintaining relevance on the global stage.

Rute Lourenço , an associate who heads our immigration team in our Porto office, points out "Portugal has one of the most generous visa systems across Europe and the new digital nomad visa will smooth the path for individuals wishing to enjoy the advantages of working in one of Europe's most popular destinations for digital nomads." They further comment "the new visa will facilitate the expansion of high tech and IT skills in key cities in Portugal which will have a knock-on effect of enhancing Portugal's reputation for expertise in these strategic sectors."

There are two routes to a digital nomad visa, the Temporary Stay Visa, which is valid for six months and perfect for those who do not wish to become a tax resident, and, a one-year residential Residence Visa option, both of which can be renewed.

The criteria for the digital nomad visa are as follows:

Clear evidence must be provided of a minimum income of ?2,820 per month deposited in a Portuguese bank over a period of three months.

Proof of tax residence.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate a clean criminal record.

Evidence of employment with an organisation based outside Portugal.

Evidence of a contract proving you are working for clients if you are a freelance worker or are engaged as an independent professional, such as - articles of association; a service contract; a proposal in writing for the provision of services to one or more organisations.

Travel insurance, incorporating health insurance and the possibility of repatriation.

Evidence of accommodation.

Following the application an appointment at the Portuguese embassy will be made closest to the applicant's city of residence. A successful application usually takes no longer than two to three months.

The digital nomad visa opens the door to a trouble-free visa allowing for a smoother life in Portugal.

