Key Points

The government of the UK introduced a new list of qualifying global universities for applicants intending to apply to the High Potential Individual Visa route

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) published the 2022 global universities list on 1 November 2022. This list is used to determine qualification requirements for individuals applying under the High Potential Individual Visa route that opened on 30 May 2022.

The route is intended for individuals at early stages in their careers and those who have shown potential to benefit the UK workforce. Applicants will need to have graduated from an eligible international university within five years of applying for the visa and meet other qualification requirements. For previous lists, check here .

What are the Changes?

On 1 November 2022, the government of the UK published the updated global universities list for applicants interested in applying for a High Potential Individual Visa. The new list includes the top 50 schools around the world. Check here for more information on the High Potential Individual Visa route.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 14 November 2022

