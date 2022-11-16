Key Points

The UK introduced new changes under the Global Business Mobility route and the Hong Kong British National Overseas route and expanded visa-exempt travel

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) will implement changes to the country's immigration rules. Changes to the Global Business Mobility (GBM) route will include the following:

Lifting the requirement for foreign nationals to provide an employment application change if their salary is reduced due to health-related hourly reductions;

Lifting the requirement for foreign nationals to provide notice to the government when a delayed start date is expected so long as the delay is no more than 28 days; and

Allowing Australian and New Zealand nationals to qualify under the Service Supplier sub-route so long as the services provided are covered by a free trade agreement established with one of the two countries.

Changes to the Hong Kong British National Overseas (BNO) route include the following:

Expanding provisions so that children of BNO status holders can apply for the route separately beginning 30 November 2022.

The government also expanded short-term stay visa-exempt entry to include Colombia, Guyana and Peru nationals.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK introduced several changes to its immigration rules on 13 October 2022. These changes will go into effect throughout November 2022. The government indicates it regularly reviews the country's immigration rules to ensure clarity and up-to-date regulations.

Originally published NOVEMBER 14, 2022

