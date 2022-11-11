Key Points

The government of the United Kingdom's visa processing service provider updated how Biometric Residence Permits are issued to foreign national applicants

Overview

On 10 October 2022, Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) Global, a worldwide visa processing service provider, updated its procedures for issuing Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) for the United Kingdom (UK). BRP letters will now be issued via email rather than in a physical form?

VFS Global reminded applicants that a valid email address must be provided during the online visa application processing and advised applicants to continue to check spam/junk folders to ensure the electronic copy letter is received. VFS Global shared that in some cases, applicants may receive an electronic BRP before an applicant's visa is ready to be collected?

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK updated its BRP issuance process on 10 October 2022. Previously, applicants could obtain a physical copy of the BRP letter in person while collecting approved visas?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.