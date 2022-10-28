Digital nomad visas

A comparative view

Over 50 countries worldwide now have some form of visa or immigration arrangement supporting digital nomad models.

In some jurisdictions, the requirement for any traditional work-related visa for digital nomads has been waived or varied, sometimes replaced with a new type of work permit. For example in Italy, where a new permit has been released for non-EU national digital nomads, who can stay in the country for up to 90 days without a visa. In Canada, "long distance work" (either by telephone or internet) done by a temporary resident whose employer is outside Canada and who is remunerated from outside Canada, is not characterized as work requiring a work permit under the Temporary Foreign Worker and International Mobility Programs.

And in Australia, digital nomads who use technology to work remotely while travelling between different locations (who are either self-employed or employed by a company without an office in Australia), can apply for a visa for short stay periods as a tourist or business visitor.

In those countries where digital nomad visas exist, the conditions of such visas vary significantly across jurisdictions. In many countries, there will be a minimum earnings threshold, as well as other requirements and checks. For example, in the Cayman Islands where there is a minimum annual salary requirement of $100,000, or $150,000 for couples. Police background checks, COVID-tests and private health insurance requirements are common features, as well as proof of employment by a company based outside of the jurisdiction.

The costs and length of such visas also vary significantly. For example, in Bermuda where the visa fee is $263, compared to $2,000 in Barbados. In Indonesia, a digital nomad visa can last for up to 5 years, whereas in Bermuda it is limited to 12 months only.

To demonstrate the different arrangements that currently exist, we've created an interactive guide with details of digital nomad visas or immigration arrangements for employed workers across a sample of jurisdictions around the world.

