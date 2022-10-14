Question Answer

1. Where a company has acquired a business through a merger or acquisition, and it is discovered that right to work checks were not appropriately conducted by the entity acquired, and checks are then undertaken shortly after the transaction, will that be considered a sufficient excuse to reduce any risk of inspection? It is not possible for a buying entity in an M&A transaction to exclude the risk of becoming liable for paying a civil penalty where an employee is found to be working illegally and the selling business did not carry out a compliant right to work check. The Home Office advises employers who acquire staff under a TUPE transfer to carry out a fresh right to work check within 60 days from the date of the transfer. This will make the employer compliant with the Home Office's guidance, which is important for sponsor licence compliance, however if illegal working is detected as part of this check, then the employer may be liable for a civil penalty and should also begin the process for termination of employment. We would suggest that both immigration and employment law advice is obtained if this situation arises.

2. Contractors have a contract for services, so right to work checks wouldn't be needed? As opposed to a Contract of Service which is an employment contract. Is this correct interpretation? Employers are not required to carry out a right to work check person engaged as a self-employed person under a contract for services, unless they are also sponsoring that person. The Home Office does however recommend that businesses carry out right to work checks for self-employed contractors to minimise the risk of business disruption or reputational damage if it comes to light that a contractor does not have the right to work in the UK.

3. If a certified Identity Service Provider (IDSP) is used for right to work checks from 1 October 2022, does that cover the checks fully or would we still be at risk of a fine etc.? Digital checks using an IDSP can be used to establish a statutory excuse against liability for illegal working in relation to holders of valid British and Irish passports, however employers should be aware that the employer remains responsible for ensuring the visual check is also carried out and documented. It is not sufficient for example just to retain the Identity Document Validation Technology (IDVT) report generated by the IDSP without also documenting that the employer has carried out a visual check of the person presenting for work and has retained any other required supporting documents, e.g. regarding change of name. A statutory excuse will also not be available if a digital check is carried out after a person's employment has started. It is allowed for an employer to use an IDSP that is not certified under the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework, however using a certified provider maximises the likelihood that the Home Office will consider that the IDSP is able to carry out digital identity verification to at least a medium level of confidence, which is the minimum accepted by the Home Office for digital right to work checks using an IDSP.

4. Do you have to pay for the IDSP? Yes, the IDSPs all charge a fee for their services. The fee structures vary across the various IDSPs.

5. With the video check, does the reviewer need to have the original documents? Yes; from 1 October 2022, the reviewer must have the original document(s) when carrying out a manual right to work check. It is however still acceptable for the original documents to be checked with the person present via live video link rather than in-person.

6. Under what circumstances do we need to see the person physically? Can we do a video check if we do an online check rather than physical document checks? It is not necessary to see the person physically. A live video link is acceptable for the visual check element of a manual, online or digital check using an IDSP. However, where the reviewer needs to check physical documents, it may be cheapest and most convenient for these to be reviewed with the person physically present. This is because there would be no need to receive, handle, store and/or return the documents.

7. I understand there are 3 ways of checking right to work. Can we use only online right to work checks for our employees? No, the Home Office's online system only covers certain individuals with limited immigration permission or who are settled in the UK. Note that since 6 April 2022, an online check is the only acceptable check for holders of biometric residence permits, biometric residence cards and frontier worker permits. There will be some employees for whom a manual check is the only option. For British and Irish nationals with a valid passport (including Irish passport card), a digital check can be carried out using an IDSP, however these individuals can opt for a manual check if they wish.

8. Do we have protection against a civil penalty if the IDSP is certified and has operated within the Home Office framework? See answer to Right to work check Q & A question 3.

9. Can we still use the adjusted right to work checks for employees starting on the 1 October 2022, or soon after? Will the Home Office allow a gap for checks? An adjusted right to work check can be used for an employee whose start date is on or after 1 October 2022, provided it was carried out on or before 30 September 2022. For any manual check carried out on or after 1 October 2022, the adjusted process cannot be used.

10. What IDSP provider would you recommend? The most appropriate IDSP may vary depending on an employer's individual needs. For further information, see our article: Using an Identity Service Provider for digital right to work checks.

11. How would you recommend recording the businesses follow-up ID check if you do use an IDSP? There will not be any follow-up right to work check required. This is because digital checks using an IDSP currently only cover checks for British and Irish citizens, who have an ongoing right to work in the UK. However, some IDSPs' services include the option to manage the right to work check process for all checks, including manual and online checks. Using an IDSP for this purpose will not form part of the statutory excuse, but an employer may choose for other efficiency or risk minimisation reasons to use the same management system for all employees. Enquiries would have to be made with the IDSPs to determine whether they incorporate a mechanism for generating reminders for follow-up checks, or if the employer would have to maintain a separate system.