European Union:
Suspension Of Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia
13 September 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- The European Council announced the full suspension of the Visa
Facilitation Agreement with Russia on 9 September 2022
Overview
The government of the European Council announced the full suspension of the
European Union's (EU) Visa Facilitation
Agreement with Russia. As a result, Russian citizens
will no longer be granted privileged access to the European Union,
including access to reduced processing times for immigration
documents. Additionally, more restrictive rules for the issuance of
multiple-entry visas will be put into place and member states of
the EU will have the ability to add additional measures for
applications. Visa application fees will also increase from
€35 to €80.
What are the Changes?
The European Council announced the full suspension of its Visa
Facilitation Agreement with Russia. According to the update, the
suspension is in response to increased risks and threats to the
EU's security interests and the national security of EU member
states.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of the European Council's
website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and
information.
Originally published 12 September, 2022
