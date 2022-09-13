Key Points

The European Council announced the full suspension of the Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia on 9 September 2022

Overview

The government of the European Council announced the full suspension of the European Union's (EU) Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia. As a result, Russian citizens will no longer be granted privileged access to the European Union, including access to reduced processing times for immigration documents. Additionally, more restrictive rules for the issuance of multiple-entry visas will be put into place and member states of the EU will have the ability to add additional measures for applications. Visa application fees will also increase from €35 to €80.

What are the Changes?

The European Council announced the full suspension of its Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia. According to the update, the suspension is in response to increased risks and threats to the EU's security interests and the national security of EU member states.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 12 September, 2022

