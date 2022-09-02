The new 'High Potential Individual' visa route has launched today as part of the government's wider innovation strategy which seeks to attract the "best and brightest" graduates from the world's top universities to work in the UK.

Graduates who have graduated with a degree in the last five years from top global universities including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, the University of Hong Kong, the Paris Sciences et Lettres University and the University of Tokyo will be able to apply for a work visa giving them the right to work in the UK for two years (three years if they hold a PhD degree). The full list of currently eligible institutions has been published here.

There is no requirement for graduates to have a job offer. The absence of a sponsorship requirement makes it easier for skilled graduates to come to the UK and gives them the ability to freely switch jobs or employers whilst in the UK.

Graduates will have to be able to speak and understand English to at least level B1 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) scale (intermediate). There are a number of ways in which a potential applicant could meet this requirement, including having an English GCSE or passing the Secure English Language Test (SELT).

The new visa has an application fee of £715 and the Immigration Health Surcharge will be payable as well. Eligible graduates will also be able to bring their families, although they must show that they have funds of at least £1,270.

The new High Potential Individual visa route will make it easier for skilled graduates to come and work in the UK, and the government hopes that it will give UK companies access to a global talent pool to recruit those graduates with the skills they need to maintain and improve their position as world-leading companies focused on innovation and growth.

If you are considering applying for a High Potential Individual visa our immigration team are available to guide you through the application process and advise you on your eligibility for this visa route.

Originally Published 30 May 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.