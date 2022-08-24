Key Points

The government of the United Kingdom officially launched its new Scale-up Visa route on 22 August 2022

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) introduced the Scale-up Visa on 22 August 2022. The visa will be available to foreign nationals who have been recruited by a UK-Scale-up sponsor. To qualify as a Scale-up sponsor, employers will need to provide proof of revenue over the past three years and proof of employment growth of 20 percent over this same period.

Applicants under this visa route will need to have been granted a high-skilled job offer that meets government-established salary requirements. Once an application has been submitted, applicants will benefit from fast-track application processing and reduced sponsorship requirements.

Company sponsorship will only be required for an initial six-month period. After this period, eligible individuals will be permitted to apply for long-term settlement in the UK.

Qualified applicants will include scientists, engineers, architects, programmers and more. For additional information on qualification requirements, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK launched the Scale-up visa route for highly skilled foreign national applicants sponsored by a UK company. The government stated that the route will be an important phase for encouraging the expansion of highly skilled workers and innovative businesses in the UK.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 23 August 2022

