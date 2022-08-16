Key Points

The government of the United Kingdom reintroduced priority visa processing services on 12 August 2022

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) reintroduced priority processing services for customers applying under a sponsored work or student route. Applicants will be permitted to apply for Priority Visa (PV) services or Super Priority Visa (SPV) services.

These options will not be available to applications for Start Up and High Potential Individual visas, along with family visa applications.

Travelers should check here to ensure that the Visa Application Centre offers PV and SPV services. For additional information on processing wait times, check here.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 12 August 2022, the government of the UK will allow sponsored workers and students to request priority processing of their visa applications.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 15 August, 2022

