Steps and requirements for Skilled Worker sponsor licence and Skilled Worker visa
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
|Steps
|Requirements
|Obtain Skilled Worker sponsor licence
|How to get sponsor licence: https://thaxtedlegal.com/sponsor-licence/how-to-get-sponsor-licence/ How much it costs: https://thaxtedlegal.com/skilled-worker-visa-gov-fees-how-much-it-costs/ Key Personnel for sponsor licence: https://thaxtedlegal.com/do-it-yourself/authorising-officer-key-contact-level-1/
|Request and assign Certificate of Sponsorship (electronic work permit)
|Certificate of sponsorship (COS): https://thaxtedlegal.com/sponsor-licence/certificate-of-sponsorship/
|Skilled Worker visa application
|Skilled Worker visa key information: https://thaxtedlegal.com/business-immigration/skilled-worker-visa/ Skilled Worker visa minimum pay: https://thaxtedlegal.com/skilled-worker-visa-minimum-pay/ https://thaxtedlegal.com/new-entrant-skilled-worker-visa/ Jobs on Shortage Occupation List (why it is relevant): https://thaxtedlegal.com/shortage-occupation-list/
|Work start date
|28 days rule for work start date: https://thaxtedlegal.com/2022/06/01/28-days-rule-skilled-worker-visa/
|Right to Work Checks
|Right to Work checks before migrant starts work: https://thaxtedlegal.com/sponsor-licence/right-to-work-checks/
|Pay attention to your sponsor duties and compliance
|Sponsor employer's duties and obligations: https://thaxtedlegal.com/sponsor-licence/how-to-renew-sponsor-licence/ Home Office visit for an audit: https://thaxtedlegal.com/sponsor-licence/home-office-audit/
|Sponsor licence renewal (renewal your licence before its expiry date)
|How to renew your sponsor licence: https://thaxtedlegal.com/sponsor-licence/how-to-renew-sponsor-licence/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.