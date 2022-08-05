ARTICLE

UK: Skilled Worker Sponsor Licence And Visa – All You Need To Know

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from UK

British Citizenship By Automatic Acquisition: FAQs Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers Many people acquire British citizenship without having to make any sort of formal application.

Sponsor Licence Change Of Business Ownership Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers On 01 December 2020, the Immigration Rules were changed to remove the 10% cap on shareholding ownership for sponsored migrants which was previously in place under the Tier 2 (General) route (unless a migrant was a high earner).

Brexit Causing Problems Again? Surely Not… Latitude Law We've all heard about the problems major airlines are facing in the UK at the moment – there are delays with security and baggage in airports, flights are facing long delays or are...

A Guide To Marriage And Civil Partnership Visit Visas Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers In summary, Appendix V of the Immigration Rules provides for 4 types of Visitor including Standard Visitor: for example Tourism and Visiting Family, Permitted Paid Engagement Visitor, Transit...

Deportation: Supreme Court Revisits Unduly Harsh And Very Compelling Circumstances Tests Latitude Law On 20 July 2022, the UK Supreme Court gave its judgment In the three joined appeals of HA (Iraq), RA (Iraq) and AA (Nigeria) [2022] UKSC 22.