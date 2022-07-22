The second ballot for the 2022 Youth Mobility Scheme visa opens on Monday 25 July 2022 and closes on Wednesday 27 July 2022. This article will detail who is eligible to apply for the Youth Mobility Scheme, who can enter into the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot, how to enter the ballot and what to do if you are successful in the ballot.

The Youth Mobility Scheme

The Youth Mobility Scheme visa allows young workers, those aged between 18 to 30, to experience life in the UK for up to two years. The scheme is a cultural exchange programme that permits nationals of participating countries and territories to live, work and study in the UK for this time period.

It should be noted that the Youth Mobility Scheme is not a route to settlement. However, prior to the expiry of your Youth Mobility Scheme visa, you may be eligible to switch into another immigration category which does lead to settlement. You may wish to seek expert legal advice on potential routes to settlement..

Those successful in obtaining a Youth Mobility Scheme visa cannot work as a professional sportsperson or sports coach. They also cannot receive public funds or bring family members to the UK based on their immigration status in the UK.

When Can I Apply for a Youth Mobility Scheme Visa?

The earliest date that you can apply for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa is 6 months before your intended date of travel.

How Much Does a Youth Mobility Scheme Visa Cost?

The application fee for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa is £259. You must also pay the Immigration Health Surcharge when applying and demonstrate that you have the required amount of savings to live in the UK. This is detailed below.

The Youth Mobility Scheme Ballot

If you are a citizen, national or passport holder of one of the countries or territories listed below, then you must be selected and issued with an invitation to apply to the Youth Mobility Scheme:

Hong Kong (if you have an SAR passport);

India;

Japan;

Republic of Korea;

Taiwan.

Those wishing to apply for the ballot from these countries must first submit an expression of interest. The Home Office will then randomly select those invited to apply for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa from the individuals who submit an expression of interest.

The second Youth Mobility Scheme Ballot for 2022 opens on Monday 25 July 2022 and closes on Wednesday 27 July 2022. Thus, the second ballot for the 2022 Youth Mobility Schemewill be open for 48 hours only.

It should be noted that only citizens from Hong Kong, Japan, Republic of Korea and Taiwan can enter into this ballot.

Indian citizens can apply for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa, however there is a different ballot which is due to be published soon. You may wish to check here for updates.

Who Is Eligible to Enter the Youth Mobility Scheme Visa Ballot?

You must first check that you meet the eligibility requirements for the Youth Mobility Scheme. The requirements are as follows

You must be between aged 18 to 30 years old on the date of application;

You must be from the relevant countries and territories listed here;

You have paid the visa application fee and Immigration Health Surcharge;

You have funds of at least £2530 in your account for 28 days continuously to demonstrate that you are able to support yourself in the UK. The 28th day must be within 31 days of submitting your application;

You have provided the required biometric information;

You have provided a valid tuberculosis certificate at the time of application. A list of the relevant countries that require applicants to provide this can be found here;

You must not have any children under the age of 18 living with you or who are financially dependent on you;

You must not have previously lived in the UK under the Youth Mobility Scheme;

You do not fall for refusal under the general grounds of refusal.

As noted above, those wishing to apply for the Youth Mobility Scheme from Hong Kong (if you have an SAR passport), Japan, the Republic of Korea, or Taiwan, must enter a ballot prior to applying.

Each eligible country has been allocated the following number of ballot places:

Hong Kong – 1000 places

Japan – 1500 places

Republic of Korea – 1000 places

Taiwan – 1000 places

How to Enter the Youth Mobility Scheme Ballot?

Those entering the ballot between Monday 25 July 2022 and Wednesday 27 July 2022 must do so by sending an email to the relevant email addresses, listed below. Your email must be in English.

In the subject line of the email, you are required to include your full name, date of birth, and passport number. This should be written in the following format:

Lastname Firstname – DD/MM/YYYY – passport number.

These details should be repeated in the main body of your email (i.e. your full name, date of birth, passport number), in addition to your mobile phone number.

Once the email has been sent, you should receive an automated email confirming your entry.

Given the time limit of the ballot, you should send your email between midday (local time) on 25 July 2022 and midday (local time) on 27 July 2022.

The applicable email addresses are detailed here:

Hong Kong: HongKong.YMS2022@fcdo.gov.uk

HongKong.YMS2022@fcdo.gov.uk Japan: Japan.YMS2022@fcdo.gov.uk

Japan.YMS2022@fcdo.gov.uk South Korea: SouthKorea.YMS2022@fcdo.gov.uk

SouthKorea.YMS2022@fcdo.gov.uk Taiwan: Taiwan.YMS2022@fcdo.gov.uk

You can only submit one ballot entry per person.

What Happens if You Are Successful in the Ballot?

You will receive an email by 29 July 2022 if you are successful in the second Youth Mobility Scheme ballot. After this, you will have 30 days from the date of the invitation email to submit your visa application and make your payment.

You must then book your appointment at a visa application centre and submit your biometric information.

Our immigration barristers regularly advise and assist applicants with successful ballots to prepare and submit their Youth Mobility Scheme visa applications.

What Happens if You Are Unsuccessful in the Ballot?

If you are unsuccessful in the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot, you will receive an email within 2 weeks of the ballot closing.

For more information you may wish to review the Immigration Rules regarding the Scheme and the recent guidance published on 06 April 2022.

