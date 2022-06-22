The Student Visa and Child Student Visa routes are for individuals who wish to come to the UK to study. In this post we look at the financial requirements which applicants for a Student Visa or Child Student Visa must meet.

Types of Student Visas

Student Visa

The Student Visa route is for applicants who are aged 16 or over and who wish to undertake:

a further or higher education course;

a pre-sessional English course;

a recognised foundation programme;

an elected post as a Student Union Sabbatical Officer.

The Home Office has published a list of licensed sponsors here.

Child Student Visa

The Child Student Visa route is for children aged between 4 and 17 years old wishing to study at an independent school in the UK, which is listed on the Home Office's Register of licensed sponsors.

Financial Requirements for a UK Student Visa

Student Visa Financial Requirement

Applicants applying for entry clearance or permission to stay as a Student who have been in the UK for less than 12 months, must show they have enough money to pay the course fees and have funds to cover the living costs.

For students attending boarding schools, whether in London or outside London, they must show that they have sufficient funds to pay the fees (course and board or lodging fees) for one academic year and this is stated on the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies ('CAS').

For students studying in London, the course fees required are stated on the CAS plus living costs of £1334 for each month of the course (up to a maximum of 9 months). If the student is studying outside London, the amount required is the course fees stated on the CAS plus £1023 for each month of the course (up to a maximum of 9 months).

Where the student sponsor has arranged accommodation and the applicant has made a deposit, an amount up to a maximum of £1334 can be offset against the required funds.

Child Student Visa Financial Requirement

Child Students who attend boarding schools must show that they have the funds to pay for school fees for one academic year. The school fees include the course fees and lodging fees.

For child students living with a parent or legal guardian (who holds a Parent of a Child Student Visa) or legal guardian, they will need to demonstrate that they have enough money to pay for the course fees for one academic year (up to 9 months) and £1,560 per month for each month of the course (for up to 9 months). An extra £625 per child per month of the course up to 9 months will be required for each additional child accompanying the parent.

Child students living with a private foster carer or close relative who is a British citizen or settled in the UK during term-time should have funds to cover the school fees for one academic year (up to 9 months). The foster carer or close relative will also need to show that they have funds of at least £570 per month for each month of the course up to a maximum of 9 months.

If the child student is 16 or 17 years old and living independently, they must have enough funds to pay the course fees for one academic year and either have a) £1,334 for each month of the course up to a maximum of 9 months where studying in London; or b) £1,023 for each month of the course up to a maximum of 9 months where studying outside London.

Who Does Not Need to Show Maintenance Funds?

Students and Child Students who have been in the UK with valid leave for 12 months or longer will meet the financial requirement and do not have to show maintenance funds.

Applicants applying for entry clearance or permission to stay as a Student Union Sabbatical Officer or to study on a recognised foundation programme as a doctor or dentist in training, they will also meet the financial requirement and do not need to show funds.

Applicants holding British Nationals (Overseas) passports or a passport issued by Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR or Taiwan (must include the number of Taiwanese identification card) or they are from one of the countries where differentiation arrangements apply, they usually do not need to show funds. However, the Home Office may still ask to see the evidence that applicants have the funds required.

Types of Maintenance Funds for Students

Applicants can rely on the following types of funds to meet the financial requirement:

Funds: the funds must be held at the required level for a period of 28 days, ending no more than 31 days before the application date;

Student loans from a government, government sponsored loan company or a regulated academic or educational loans scheme;

Official financial or government sponsorship;

Information about Dependent Family Members of Students

If the Student is studying in London, the dependent partner must show that they have £845 per month or £680 per month if studying outside London. If the dependent partner has been living in the UK with permission for over 12 months, the financial requirement has been met and there is no need to demonstrate that they hold sufficient funds. The funds are in addition to the funds required for the Student to meet the financial requirement and any funds required to be met by any dependent child who is applying at the same time or is already in the UK as a dependent child of the Student.

Is There a Financial Requirement for a Parent of a Child Student?

For Parent of a Child Student Visa applications, if an applicant is submitting an application at the same time as the Child Student for either entry clearance, or permission to stay where both the applicant and the Child Student have been in the UK for less than 12 months on the date of application, the financial requirement is met if the Child Student meets the financial requirement applicable to their application.

If the parent is not applying at the same time as the Child Student and has been in the UK for less than 12 months, the parent must show enough funds of at least £1,560 for each month of intended stay in the UK up to a maximum of 9 months. For any additional child, funds of £625 per month of intended stay must be shown, up to a maximum of 9 months.

Where the parent is applying for permission to stay and has been in the UK for 12 months or more on the date of application, the financial requirement is met and does not need to show funds.

What about a Short-term Student Visa (English Language)?

The Short-term Student Visa (English Language) is for applicants aged 16 and over who want to study an English language course between 6 months and 11 months at an accredited institution in the UK. This route does not require a student sponsor.

Applicants in this category must show that:

They have sufficient funds to pay for the course fees or have paid the course fees;

They can maintain and accommodate themselves without accessing public funds;

They have enough funds to meet the costs of their return or onward journey from the UK;

