ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The High Potential Individual (HPI) visa is designed to attract top global graduates from prestigious universities around the work, who want to work, or look for work in the UK, following the successful completion of an eligible course of study equivalent to a UK bachelor's degree level or above. The study must have been with an institution listed on the Global Universities List, the table of global universities that will be accepted for this visa route as awarding institutions, which is updated regularly.

The new High Potential Individual route, launched on 30 May 2022, is an unsponsored route, granted for 2 years (Bachelors and Masters holders), or 3 years (holders of a PhD).

Eligibility Requirements

The HPI is based on a points-based system. The applicant needs to obtain 70 points: 50 points: The applicant must, in the 5 years immediately before the date of the application, have been awarded an overseas degree level academic qualification which ECCTIS confirms meets, or exceeds, the recognised standard of a UK bachelor's or UK postgraduate degree. From an institution listed on the Global Universities List. 10 points: English Language requirement, in all 4 components (reading, writing, speaking and listening), of at least level B1. 10 points: Financial requirement, applicants must be able to demonstrate that they can support themselves within the UK, with a minimum cash fund of £1,270. Applicants who have lived in the UK for at least 12 months under another immigration category, do not have to meet the financial requirement.

If the applicant has, in the last 12 months before the date of application, received an award from a Government or international scholarship agency covering both fees and living costs for study in the UK, they must provide written consent to the application from that Government or agency.

The applicant must not have been previously granted permission under the Student Doctorate Extension Scheme, as a Graduate or as a High Potential Individual.

Dependants

A High Potential Individual can bring their dependant partner and children (under the age of 18) to the UK.

Staying Longer in the UK

The High Potential Individual route is not a route to settlement. A High Potential Individual is not able to extend their visa. However, they may be able to switch to a different visa instead, for example a Skilled Worker visa, Start-up visa, Innovator visa, or Exceptional Talent visa.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.