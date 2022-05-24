Key Points

The government of the United Kingdom published the 2021 global universities list for applicants applying for the High Potential Individual Visa route

Overview?

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) published the global universities list on 6 May 2022. This list will be used for determining qualifications for individuals applying for the High Potential Individual Visa route that will open 30 May 2022. This route is a short-term work visa for individuals at an early stage in their career and who have shown they have a potential to benefit the UK workforce. Applicants will need to have graduated from an eligible international university within five years of applying for the visa and meet other qualification requirements. For previous lists, check here.?

What are the Changes??

On 6 May 2022, the government of the UK published the list of global universities for 2021 for applicants applying under the High Potential Individual Visa route. The list includes around 50 schools around the world. For further information on the High Potential Individual Visa route, check here.?

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 18 May 2022

