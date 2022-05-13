ARTICLE

Key Points

Visa-waived travel option open for citizens of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia beginning 1 June 2022

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) announced that citizens of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be able to apply for an electronic visa waiver to travel to the UK for tourism, business and medical treatment beginning 1 June 2022. An electronic visa waiver allows holders to travel to the UK on a temporary basis without obtaining a visa. Applicants must complete an online waiver prior to each visit.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 1 June 2022, citizens of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia can apply to travel to the UK with an electronic visa waiver. Several other member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have been eligible to travel to the UK with electronic visa waiver status.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

