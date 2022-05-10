If you are applying for a UK visa from outside the UK, you will need to pay a visa application fee as part of your UK visa application. If you are applying for an extension of stay or indefinite leave to remain, you will also need to pay a Home Office application fee.

The exact amount you will need to pay by way of a visa application fee will depend on the type of visa or immigration application you are making, whether you are applying from inside or outside the UK and whether or not you choose to apply using a Home Office premium service.

Each applicant must pay any relevant fee for their visa or immigration application in full and in accordance with the application process. The UK visa application fee to be paid is the one in place on the date of the application.

Paragraph 16 of the Fees Regulations states that where a visa application fee is not paid, the application may be rejected as invalid. In certain circumstances an applicant may apply for a fee waiver or claim a fee exemption. However, the Home Office cannot accept an application as valid if a specified fee is not paid and no exemption or fee waiver is applicable.

UK Visa & Immigration Application Fees 2022

The tables below set out the UK visa application fees for all visa and immigration applications submitted from 6 April 2022. The tables include application fees for the following immigration categories:

The majority of UK visa applicants will also be required to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) on top of their UK visa application fee. For information on the Immigration Health Surcharge and who needs to pay it, please see our previous post.

Some, but not all, employers who recruit foreign workers may also be required to pay an Immigration Skills Charge.

UK Work Visa Application Fees