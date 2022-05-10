If you are applying for a UK visa from outside the UK, you will need to pay a visa application fee as part of your UK visa application. If you are applying for an extension of stay or indefinite leave to remain, you will also need to pay a Home Office application fee.

The exact amount you will need to pay by way of a visa application fee will depend on the type of visa or immigration application you are making, whether you are applying from inside or outside the UK and whether or not you choose to apply using a Home Office premium service.

Each applicant must pay any relevant fee for their visa or immigration application in full and in accordance with the application process. The UK visa application fee to be paid is the one in place on the date of the application.

Paragraph 16 of the Fees Regulations states that where a visa application fee is not paid, the application may be rejected as invalid. In certain circumstances an applicant may apply for a fee waiver or claim a fee exemption. However, the Home Office cannot accept an application as valid if a specified fee is not paid and no exemption or fee waiver is applicable.

UK Visa & Immigration Application Fees 2022

The tables below set out the UK visa application fees for all visa and immigration applications submitted from 6 April 2022. The tables include application fees for the following immigration categories:

The majority of UK visa applicants will also be required to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) on top of their UK visa application fee. For information on the Immigration Health Surcharge and who needs to pay it, please see our previous post.

Some, but not all, employers who recruit foreign workers may also be required to pay an Immigration Skills Charge.

UK Work Visa Application Fees

Work Visa Applications Submitted Outside the UK

Application Category

Application Fee

Innovator - main applicant and dependants

£1,036

Start-up - main applicant and dependants

£378

Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Global Talent

£456

Global Talent - main applicant - where Approval Letter is required

£167

Global Talent - main applicant - where Approval Letter is not required

£623

Global Talent - dependants only

£623

Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) - dependants only

£623

Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) - dependants only

£1,036

Tier 1 (Graduate Entrepreneur) - dependants only

£378

Tier 1 (Investor) - main applicant and dependants

£1,638

Skilled worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants

£625

Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants

£1,235

Skilled Worker - shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants

£479

Skilled Worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants

£943

Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants

£247

Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants

£479

Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants

£247

Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants

£479

T2 Minister of Religion - main applicant and dependants

£625

International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for 12 months or less - main applicant and dependants

£259

International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over 12 months - main applicant and dependants

£625

Temporary Work - Seasonal Worker, Religious Worker, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, International Agreement, Government Authorised Exchange and Youth Mobility Scheme - main applicant and dependants

£259

Representative of an overseas business - main applicant and dependants

£625

Global Business Mobility - Senior or Specialist Worker - up to 3 years - main applicant and dependants

£625

Global Business Mobility - Senior or Specialist Worker - more than 3 years -main applicant and dependants

£1,235

Global Business Mobility - Graduate Trainee - main applicant and dependants

£259

Global Business Mobility - Service Supplier - main applicant and dependants

£259

Global Business Mobility - UK Expansion Worker - main applicant and dependants

£259

Global Business Mobility - Secondment Worker - main applicant and dependants

£259

Scale-up - main applicant and dependants

£715

High Potential Individual - main applicant and dependants

£715

 

Work Visa Applications Submitted Inside the UK

Application Category

Application Fee

Innovator - main applicant and dependants

£1,292

Start-Up - main applicant and dependants

£508

Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Global Talent

£456

Global Talent - main applicant - where Approval Letter is required

£167

Global Talent - main applicant - where Approval Letter is not required

£623

Global Talent - dependants only

£623

Graduate Route - main applicant and dependants

£715

Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) - dependants only

£623

Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) - main applicant and dependants

£1,292

Tier 1 (Graduate Entrepreneur) - dependants only

£508

Tier 1 (Investor) - main applicant and dependants

£1,638

Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants

£719

Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants

£1,423

Skilled Worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants

£479

Skilled Worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants

£943

Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants

£247

Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants

£479

Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants

£247

Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants

£479

T2 Minister of Religion - main applicant and dependants

£719

International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for 12 months or less - main applicant and dependants

£259

International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over 12 months - main applicant and dependants

£719

Temporary Worker - Seasonal Worker, Religious Worker, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, International Agreement Worker, Government Authorised Exchange Worker - main applicant and dependants

£259

Representative of an overseas business - main applicant and dependants

£719

Global Business Mobility - Senior or Specialist Worker - up to 3 years - main applicant and dependants

£719

Global Business Mobility - Senior or Specialist Worker - more than 3 years -main applicant and dependants

£1,423

Global Business Mobility - Graduate Trainee - main applicant and dependants

£259

Global Business Mobility - Service Supplier - main applicant and dependants

£259

Global Business Mobility - UK Expansion Worker - main applicant and dependants

£259

Global Business Mobility - Secondment Worker - main applicant and dependants

£259

Scale-up - main applicant and dependants

£715

Sponsorship Application Fees

Sponsorship Applications

Application Category

Application Fee

Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor - large sponsors

£25,000

Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor - small sponsors

£8,000

Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Student sponsors

£8,000

The expedited processing of a sponsorship management request made by a Worker sponsor or Temporary worker sponsor

£200

Priority service for expedited processing of sponsor licence applications

£500

Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor)

£1,476

Worker sponsor licence (small sponsor)

£536

Student sponsor licence

£536

Temporary Worker sponsor licence

£536

Worker and Temporary Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor)

£1,476

Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor)

£1,476

Worker, Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor)

£1,476

Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence

£536

Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor), where sponsor currently holds a Temporary Worker and/or Student Sponsor Licence

£940

Student sponsor basic compliance assessment

£536

Sponsor action plan

£1,476

Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for Skilled Worker, T2 Minister of Religion, Intra-company Transfer (until 10 April 2022), Intra-company Transfer Graduate Trainee (until 10 April 2022), Global Business Mobility - Senior or Specialist Worker (from 11 April 2022)

£199

Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for Temporary Work route - including Global Business Mobility- Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier and Secondment Worker route, and Scale-up route

£21

Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route - over 12 Months

£199

Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route - for 12 months or less

£21

Confirmation of Acceptance for Study (CAS) for student, child student

£21

Other UK Visa and Application Fees

Other Visa and Applications Submitted Outside the UK

Application Category

Application Fee

Visit visa - short up to 6 months

£100

Visit visa - long up to 2 years

£376

Visit visa - long up to 5 years

£670

Visit visa - long up to 10 years

£837

Visiting academic - more than 6 months but no more than 12 months

£200

Private medical treatment visa - more than 6 months but not more than 11 months

£200

Transit visa - (direct airside transit)

£35

Transit visit visa (landside transit)

£64

Visa for the purpose of joining a ship or aircraft as a member of the crew of that ship or aircraft

£64

Electronic Visa Waiver

£30

Single-entry visa to replace a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP)

£154

Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (outside the UK)

£388

Transfer of Conditions (Vignette Transfer) application made overseas

£154

Other visa

£531

Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 30 months - main applicant and dependants

£180

Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 5 years - main applicant and dependants

£250

Route to Settlement

£1,538

Route to Settlement - other dependant relative

£3,250

Route to Settlement - refugee dependant relative

£388

Indefinite leave to enter the UK as the dependant of a member of the armed forces under Appendix Armed Forces to the Immigration Rules.

£2,404

Indefinite leave to enter the UK as a foreign or Commonwealth citizen discharged from HM Forces under paragraph 13 of Appendix Armed Forces to the immigration rules.

£2,404

Call out/ out of hours fee (per hour/part hour) - service of consular officers

£142

Receiving, preparing and forwarding documents - consular functions

£141

Administrative review

£80

 

Other Applications Submitted Inside the UK

Application Category

Application Fee

Visitor Extension - main applicant and dependants

£1,000

Leave to enter for persons in the UK who are liable to immigration detention

£1,048

Leave to remain - Other

£1,048

Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 30 months - main applicant and dependants

£180

Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 5 years - main applicant and dependants

£250

Retired person of independent means

£1,964

Processing an application which is subsequently rejected as invalid

£25

Indefinite leave to remain - main applicants and dependants

£2,404

Biometric enrolment and / or re-use of recorded biometric information (the £19.20 fee is not payable for applications for indefinite leave or limited to remain or nationality)

£19.20

TOC or Application for a document confirming identity and immigration or nationality status - limited leave to remain

£161

Replacement Biometric Residence Card (issued under the EU Settlement Scheme)

£56

Replacement Biometric Residence Permit

£56

Travel Document - Certificate of travel - adult

£280

Travel Document - Certificate of travel - child

£141

Travel Document - Convention travel document - adult

£75

Travel Document - Convention travel document - child

£49

Administrative Review

£80

Life in the UK test

£50

UK Study Visa Application Fees

Study Visa Applications Submitted Outside the UK

Application Category

Application Fee

Student - main applicant and dependants

£363

Child Student

£363

Short term student studying English language for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months

£200

 

Study Visa Applications Submitted Inside the UK

Application Category

Application Fee

Student - main applicant and dependants

£490

Child Student

£490

British Citizenship Application Fees

Nationality Applications

Application Category

Application Fee

Naturalisation

£1,250

Naturalisation British overseas territory citizens

£1,000

Nationality registration as a British citizen - adult

£1,126

Nationality registration as a British citizen - child

£1,012

The arrangement of a citizenship ceremony (including the administration of a citizenship oath and pledge at the ceremony).

£80

The administration of a citizenship oath, or oath and pledge where the oath, or oath and pledge, are not administered at a citizenship ceremony or by a justice of the peace.

£5

Nationality registration - British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons - adult

£901

Nationality registration - British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons - child

£810

Renunciation of nationality

£372

Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (In the UK)

£372

Nationality review

£372

Status Letter (Nationality)

£250

Non-acquisition Letter (Nationality)

£250

Nationality correction to certificate

£250

Nationality - supply of a certified copy of a notice, certificate, order or declaration

£250

Optional Premium Visa and Immigration Services

Optional Premium Services Outside the UK

Application Category

Application Fee

Priority Visa service - Settlement

£573

Priority Visa service - Non-Settlement

£250

Super Priority Visa service

£956

User Pays Visa Application service

£55

The provision of an immigration officer to provide any premium service relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer)

£77.40

International Contact Centre - Email Service (per query)

£2.74

International Contact Centre - Telephone Helpline (per minute)

£0.69

 

Optional Premium Services Inside the UK

Application Category

Application Fee

Super Priority service

£800

Expedited processing - Priority service

£500

On-Demand service (Mobile Biometric Enrolment) (per hour per representative of the contractor providing the service)

£650

The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, to a Government Department, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom

£57.33

The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer)

£77.40

Premium status checks and advice - Administrative Officer (per minute)

£0.80

Premium status checks, advice or training - Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute)

£0.88

Premium status checks, advice or training - Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute)

£1.10

Premium status checks, advice or training - Higher Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute)

£0.97

Premium status checks, advice or training - Higher Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute)

£1.23

 

Premium Services at the UK Border

Application Category

Application Fee

Registered Traveller (Adult) - Yearly Subscription (per year)

£50

Registered Traveller (Child) - Yearly Subscription (per year)

£24

Registered Traveller - Registration of New Documents

£20

Fast Track - Heathrow terminals 2, 3 and 4

£5.20

Fast Track - Other ports of entry

£3.00

