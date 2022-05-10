If you are applying for a UK visa from outside the UK, you will need to pay a visa application fee as part of your UK visa application. If you are applying for an extension of stay or indefinite leave to remain, you will also need to pay a Home Office application fee.
The exact amount you will need to pay by way of a visa application fee will depend on the type of visa or immigration application you are making, whether you are applying from inside or outside the UK and whether or not you choose to apply using a Home Office premium service.
Each applicant must pay any relevant fee for their visa or immigration application in full and in accordance with the application process. The UK visa application fee to be paid is the one in place on the date of the application.
Paragraph 16 of the Fees Regulations states that where a visa application fee is not paid, the application may be rejected as invalid. In certain circumstances an applicant may apply for a fee waiver or claim a fee exemption. However, the Home Office cannot accept an application as valid if a specified fee is not paid and no exemption or fee waiver is applicable.
UK Visa & Immigration Application Fees 2022
The tables below set out the UK visa application fees for all visa and immigration applications submitted from 6 April 2022. The tables include application fees for the following immigration categories:
- Short Stay Visit Visas
- Partner & Family Visas
- Long Term Work Visas
- Short Term Work Visas
- Business Visas
- Business Mobility Visas
- Talent Visas
- Student & Graduate Visas
- Hong Kong BN(O) Visas
- British Citizenship
The majority of UK visa applicants will also be required to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) on top of their UK visa application fee. For information on the Immigration Health Surcharge and who needs to pay it, please see our previous post.
Some, but not all, employers who recruit foreign workers may also be required to pay an Immigration Skills Charge.
UK Work Visa Application Fees
|
Work Visa Applications Submitted Outside the UK
|
Application Category
|
Application Fee
|
Innovator - main applicant and dependants
|
£1,036
|
Start-up - main applicant and dependants
|
£378
|
Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Global Talent
|
£456
|
Global Talent - main applicant - where Approval Letter is required
|
£167
|
Global Talent - main applicant - where Approval Letter is not required
|
£623
|
Global Talent - dependants only
|
£623
|
Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) - dependants only
|
£623
|
Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) - dependants only
|
£1,036
|
Tier 1 (Graduate Entrepreneur) - dependants only
|
£378
|
Tier 1 (Investor) - main applicant and dependants
|
£1,638
|
Skilled worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants
|
£625
|
Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants
|
£1,235
|
Skilled Worker - shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants
|
£479
|
Skilled Worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants
|
£943
|
Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants
|
£247
|
Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants
|
£479
|
Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants
|
£247
|
Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants
|
£479
|
T2 Minister of Religion - main applicant and dependants
|
£625
|
International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for 12 months or less - main applicant and dependants
|
£259
|
International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over 12 months - main applicant and dependants
|
£625
|
Temporary Work - Seasonal Worker, Religious Worker, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, International Agreement, Government Authorised Exchange and Youth Mobility Scheme - main applicant and dependants
|
£259
|
Representative of an overseas business - main applicant and dependants
|
£625
|
Global Business Mobility - Senior or Specialist Worker - up to 3 years - main applicant and dependants
|
£625
|
Global Business Mobility - Senior or Specialist Worker - more than 3 years -main applicant and dependants
|
£1,235
|
Global Business Mobility - Graduate Trainee - main applicant and dependants
|
£259
|
Global Business Mobility - Service Supplier - main applicant and dependants
|
£259
|
Global Business Mobility - UK Expansion Worker - main applicant and dependants
|
£259
|
Global Business Mobility - Secondment Worker - main applicant and dependants
|
£259
|
Scale-up - main applicant and dependants
|
£715
|
High Potential Individual - main applicant and dependants
|
£715
|
Work Visa Applications Submitted Inside the UK
|
Application Category
|
Application Fee
|
Innovator - main applicant and dependants
|
£1,292
|
Start-Up - main applicant and dependants
|
£508
|
Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Global Talent
|
£456
|
Global Talent - main applicant - where Approval Letter is required
|
£167
|
Global Talent - main applicant - where Approval Letter is not required
|
£623
|
Global Talent - dependants only
|
£623
|
Graduate Route - main applicant and dependants
|
£715
|
Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) - dependants only
|
£623
|
Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) - main applicant and dependants
|
£1,292
|
Tier 1 (Graduate Entrepreneur) - dependants only
|
£508
|
Tier 1 (Investor) - main applicant and dependants
|
£1,638
|
Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants
|
£719
|
Skilled Worker, where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants
|
£1,423
|
Skilled Worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants
|
£479
|
Skilled Worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants
|
£943
|
Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants
|
£247
|
Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants
|
£479
|
Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants
|
£247
|
Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over three years - main applicant and dependants
|
£479
|
T2 Minister of Religion - main applicant and dependants
|
£719
|
International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for 12 months or less - main applicant and dependants
|
£259
|
International Sportsperson where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for over 12 months - main applicant and dependants
|
£719
|
Temporary Worker - Seasonal Worker, Religious Worker, Charity Worker, Creative Worker, International Agreement Worker, Government Authorised Exchange Worker - main applicant and dependants
|
£259
|
Representative of an overseas business - main applicant and dependants
|
£719
|
Global Business Mobility - Senior or Specialist Worker - up to 3 years - main applicant and dependants
|
£719
|
Global Business Mobility - Senior or Specialist Worker - more than 3 years -main applicant and dependants
|
£1,423
|
Global Business Mobility - Graduate Trainee - main applicant and dependants
|
£259
|
Global Business Mobility - Service Supplier - main applicant and dependants
|
£259
|
Global Business Mobility - UK Expansion Worker - main applicant and dependants
|
£259
|
Global Business Mobility - Secondment Worker - main applicant and dependants
|
£259
|
Scale-up - main applicant and dependants
|
£715
Sponsorship Application Fees
|
Sponsorship Applications
|
Application Category
|
Application Fee
|
Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor - large sponsors
|
£25,000
|
Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Worker sponsor and Temporary worker sponsor - small sponsors
|
£8,000
|
Premium Sponsor Service (12 months) Student sponsors
|
£8,000
|
The expedited processing of a sponsorship management request made by a Worker sponsor or Temporary worker sponsor
|
£200
|
Priority service for expedited processing of sponsor licence applications
|
£500
|
Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor)
|
£1,476
|
Worker sponsor licence (small sponsor)
|
£536
|
Student sponsor licence
|
£536
|
Temporary Worker sponsor licence
|
£536
|
Worker and Temporary Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor)
|
£1,476
|
Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor)
|
£1,476
|
Worker, Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor)
|
£1,476
|
Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence
|
£536
|
Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor), where sponsor currently holds a Temporary Worker and/or Student Sponsor Licence
|
£940
|
Student sponsor basic compliance assessment
|
£536
|
Sponsor action plan
|
£1,476
|
Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for Skilled Worker, T2 Minister of Religion, Intra-company Transfer (until 10 April 2022), Intra-company Transfer Graduate Trainee (until 10 April 2022), Global Business Mobility - Senior or Specialist Worker (from 11 April 2022)
|
£199
|
Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for Temporary Work route - including Global Business Mobility- Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion Worker, Service Supplier and Secondment Worker route, and Scale-up route
|
£21
|
Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route - over 12 Months
|
£199
|
Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for International Sportsperson route - for 12 months or less
|
£21
|
Confirmation of Acceptance for Study (CAS) for student, child student
|
£21
Other UK Visa and Application Fees
|
Other Visa and Applications Submitted Outside the UK
|
Application Category
|
Application Fee
|
Visit visa - short up to 6 months
|
£100
|
Visit visa - long up to 2 years
|
£376
|
Visit visa - long up to 5 years
|
£670
|
Visit visa - long up to 10 years
|
£837
|
Visiting academic - more than 6 months but no more than 12 months
|
£200
|
Private medical treatment visa - more than 6 months but not more than 11 months
|
£200
|
Transit visa - (direct airside transit)
|
£35
|
Transit visit visa (landside transit)
|
£64
|
Visa for the purpose of joining a ship or aircraft as a member of the crew of that ship or aircraft
|
£64
|
Electronic Visa Waiver
|
£30
|
Single-entry visa to replace a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP)
|
£154
|
Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (outside the UK)
|
£388
|
Transfer of Conditions (Vignette Transfer) application made overseas
|
£154
|
Other visa
|
£531
|
Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 30 months - main applicant and dependants
|
£180
|
Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 5 years - main applicant and dependants
|
£250
|
£1,538
|
Route to Settlement - other dependant relative
|
£3,250
|
Route to Settlement - refugee dependant relative
|
£388
|
Indefinite leave to enter the UK as the dependant of a member of the armed forces under Appendix Armed Forces to the Immigration Rules.
|
£2,404
|
Indefinite leave to enter the UK as a foreign or Commonwealth citizen discharged from HM Forces under paragraph 13 of Appendix Armed Forces to the immigration rules.
|
£2,404
|
Call out/ out of hours fee (per hour/part hour) - service of consular officers
|
£142
|
Receiving, preparing and forwarding documents - consular functions
|
£141
|
Administrative review
|
£80
|
Other Applications Submitted Inside the UK
|
Application Category
|
Application Fee
|
Visitor Extension - main applicant and dependants
|
£1,000
|
Leave to enter for persons in the UK who are liable to immigration detention
|
£1,048
|
Leave to remain - Other
|
£1,048
|
Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 30 months - main applicant and dependants
|
£180
|
Hong Kong British National (In-country) for 5 years - main applicant and dependants
|
£250
|
Retired person of independent means
|
£1,964
|
Processing an application which is subsequently rejected as invalid
|
£25
|
Indefinite leave to remain - main applicants and dependants
|
£2,404
|
Biometric enrolment and / or re-use of recorded biometric information (the £19.20 fee is not payable for applications for indefinite leave or limited to remain or nationality)
|
£19.20
|
TOC or Application for a document confirming identity and immigration or nationality status - limited leave to remain
|
£161
|
Replacement Biometric Residence Card (issued under the EU Settlement Scheme)
|
£56
|
Replacement Biometric Residence Permit
|
£56
|
Travel Document - Certificate of travel - adult
|
£280
|
Travel Document - Certificate of travel - child
|
£141
|
Travel Document - Convention travel document - adult
|
£75
|
Travel Document - Convention travel document - child
|
£49
|
Administrative Review
|
£80
|
Life in the UK test
|
£50
UK Study Visa Application Fees
|
Study Visa Applications Submitted Outside the UK
|
Application Category
|
Application Fee
|
Student - main applicant and dependants
|
£363
|
£363
|
Short term student studying English language for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months
|
£200
|
Study Visa Applications Submitted Inside the UK
|
Application Category
|
Application Fee
|
Student - main applicant and dependants
|
£490
|
£490
British Citizenship Application Fees
|
Nationality Applications
|
Application Category
|
Application Fee
|
£1,250
|
Naturalisation British overseas territory citizens
|
£1,000
|
£1,126
|
Nationality registration as a British citizen - child
|
£1,012
|
The arrangement of a citizenship ceremony (including the administration of a citizenship oath and pledge at the ceremony).
|
£80
|
The administration of a citizenship oath, or oath and pledge where the oath, or oath and pledge, are not administered at a citizenship ceremony or by a justice of the peace.
|
£5
|
Nationality registration - British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons - adult
|
£901
|
Nationality registration - British overseas territory citizen, British overseas citizens, British Subjects, British protected persons - child
|
£810
|
Renunciation of nationality
|
£372
|
Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (In the UK)
|
£372
|
Nationality review
|
£372
|
Status Letter (Nationality)
|
£250
|
Non-acquisition Letter (Nationality)
|
£250
|
Nationality correction to certificate
|
£250
|
Nationality - supply of a certified copy of a notice, certificate, order or declaration
|
£250
Optional Premium Visa and Immigration Services
|
Optional Premium Services Outside the UK
|
Application Category
|
Application Fee
|
Priority Visa service - Settlement
|
£573
|
Priority Visa service - Non-Settlement
|
£250
|
Super Priority Visa service
|
£956
|
User Pays Visa Application service
|
£55
|
The provision of an immigration officer to provide any premium service relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer)
|
£77.40
|
International Contact Centre - Email Service (per query)
|
£2.74
|
International Contact Centre - Telephone Helpline (per minute)
|
£0.69
|
Optional Premium Services Inside the UK
|
Application Category
|
Application Fee
|
Super Priority service
|
£800
|
Expedited processing - Priority service
|
£500
|
On-Demand service (Mobile Biometric Enrolment) (per hour per representative of the contractor providing the service)
|
£650
|
The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, to a Government Department, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom
|
£57.33
|
The provision of an immigration officer to deliver any premium service, relating to entry into or transit through the United Kingdom (per hour per officer)
|
£77.40
|
Premium status checks and advice - Administrative Officer (per minute)
|
£0.80
|
Premium status checks, advice or training - Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute)
|
£0.88
|
Premium status checks, advice or training - Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute)
|
£1.10
|
Premium status checks, advice or training - Higher Executive Officer (inside office hours) (per minute)
|
£0.97
|
Premium status checks, advice or training - Higher Executive Officer (outside office hours) (per minute)
|
£1.23
|
Premium Services at the UK Border
|
Application Category
|
Application Fee
|
Registered Traveller (Adult) - Yearly Subscription (per year)
|
£50
|
Registered Traveller (Child) - Yearly Subscription (per year)
|
£24
|
Registered Traveller - Registration of New Documents
|
£20
|
Fast Track - Heathrow terminals 2, 3 and 4
|
£5.20
|
Fast Track - Other ports of entry
|
£3.00
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.