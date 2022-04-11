ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

On 6 April 2022, the government of the United Kingdom increased fees associated with visa applications filed outside the country

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) increased the fees associated with work visa applications on 6 April 2022. These increases will apply to all visa types filed outside the country, including visas for the purposes of tourism, study, and work as well as long-term work permits and premium processing services.

For additional information on the exact fee increases by visa type, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the United Kingdom announced that visa application fees for all visa types will increase beginning 6 April 2022. The average increase is around £15.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

OISC registration number F202000157

Originally published 7 April 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.