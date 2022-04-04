Home Office has announced that starting on 15th February 2022 care workers will be able to apply for Health and Care visa under the Skilled Worker visa scheme. All organizations holding a valid Skilled Worker sponsor licence can sponsor workers from the 'Soc Code 6145 Care Workers and home carers'.

6145 Care workers and home carers Care assistant

Care worker

Carer

Home care assistant

Home carer

Support worker (nursing home)

KEY REQUIREMENTS

Minimum salary of 20,480 GBP

RQF 3 skills level job (this requirement will be considered as met for Soc Code 6145 from 15th February 2022)

Criminal record certificates are required from countries the applicant have been present in for 12 months or more in the previous 10 years, and while aged 18 or over

The Home Office has also clarified in their published announcement that private households or individuals (other than sole traders sponsoring someone to work for their business) cannot sponsor carers.

This post is a follow up and update to our previous post.

Originally Published 24 January 2022

