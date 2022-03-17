ARTICLE

Key Points

Prioritization of applications under the Ukrainian Family Scheme

Average visa processing time estimated to be six weeks

Overview

On 13 March 2022, the government of the United Kingdom (UK) announced that in order to prioritize the processing of applications under the Ukrainian Family Scheme, the processing time for applications of study, work, and family visas may be delayed. In addition, the government announced that priority and super priority visa services will be temporarily suspended. The government affirmed that the standard processing time for applications will be around six weeks.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK will prioritize applications submitted under the Ukrainian Family Scheme in order to assist those fleeing the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. As a result, the government will suspend priority visa processing for applicants of study, work, and family visas. All applications submitted under a scheme other than the Ukrainian Family Scheme will take an average of six weeks to process.

Looking Ahead

The government of the UK stated that efforts are being made to reduce the application processing time to three weeks. Continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 March, 2022

