Key Points
-
Government of the UK closes the Tier 1 Investor visa route due to security concerns?
Overview?
On 17 Feb. 2022, the government of the United Kingdom (UK) closed the Tier 1 Investor visa route to all new applications. The visa route allowed applicants to invest funds in share capital or loan capital in active and trading UK-registered companies. The route was closed due to security concerns and abuses against the immigration system.?
What are the Changes?
The government of the UK will close the Tier 1 Investor visa route due to security concerns and alleged abuses of the immigration system. The route allowed applicants to obtain work and residence authorization in the UK through investment. Foreign nationals currently holding the visa will be permitted to apply for extensions under the route until 17 Feb. 2026.?
Looking Ahead?
The government plans to implement reforms to the Innovator route over the next few months. Continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?
FEBRUARY 23, 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.