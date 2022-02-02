If your child is coming to the UK to study at an independent school and you wish to accompany or join your child, this guide will set out what you need to know when applying for a Parent of a Child Student Visa. This route has replaced the Parent of a Tier 4 (Child) route.

How Do I Apply for a Parent of a Child Student Visa?

In order to apply for a Parent of a Child Student visa you must apply online using the specified application form. For an application to be valid, you will need pay a visa application fee and Immigration Health Charge. The visa application fee for Parent of a Child Student visa is £516 and the Immigration Health Charge is £624 per year for adults and £470 per year for children. You will also need to provide your biometrics and a passport or travel document establishing your nationality and identity.

Your application must not fall for refusal under the general grounds for refusal, which relate to personal and immigration history.

What Are the Requirements for a Parent of a Child Student Visa?

To be eligible for a Parent of a Child Student visa, you will need to demonstrate that:

You are aged 18 or over on the date of application;

You are the parent of a child who has, or is at the same time applying for, entry clearance or permission to stay as a Child Student;

The other parent of the Child Student is not in the UK or seeking to come to the UK;

The Child Student is aged between 4 and 11 on the date of application and have or at the same time applying for entry clearance or permission to stay as a Child Student;

You intend to live with the Child Student during your stay in the UK;

You have sufficient funds without access to public funds;

You do not intend to make the UK your main home and must have sufficient funds to maintain your main home outside the UK;

Parent of a Child Student Visa Financial Maintenance Requirement

When applying at the same time as the Child Student for either entry clearance, or permission to stay where both of you have been in the UK for less than 12 months on the date of application, you will satisfy the financial requirement if the Child Student meets the financial requirement applicable to their application.

If you are not applying at the same time as the Child Student and you have been in the UK for less than 12 months, you must demonstrate that you have funds of at least £1,560 for each month of intended stay in the UK up to a maximum of 9 months. You must also have funds of £625 per month of intended stay for each additional child living with you, up to a maximum of 9 months.

The funds must have been held for a 28 day period ending no more than 31 days before the date of your application.

You may also rely on funds held by your partner who is outside the UK.

If you are applying for permission to stay and have been in the UK for 12 months or more on the date of application, you will meet the financial requirement and will not need to show funds.

Switching Into the Parent of a Child Student Route

If you are applying for permission to stay, you must be in the UK on the date of application and must not have, or have last been granted permission as a Visitor, a Short-term Student or outside the Immigration Rules.

How Long Will My Parent of a Child Student Visa Be Granted For?

If your application for a Parent of a Child Student visa is successful, the period of permission granted will be in line with that granted to the Child Student or when the Child Student turns 12, whichever is sooner.

Parent of a Child Student Visa Conditions

If you are granted permission under this route, you will be prohibited from undertaking work. You will also not be allowed to study or have recourse to public funds.

Other Factors to Consider

Only one parent is allowed to apply for a Parent of a Child Student visa. The other parent must not be living in the UK. The other parent may consider using the Visitor route to visit the Child Student.

If you are applying for entry clearance as a Parent of a Child Student, you must provide a valid medical certificate confirming that you have undergone screening for active pulmonary tuberculosis and that tuberculosis is not present if you were present in a country listed in Appendix T for more than 6 months prior to your application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.