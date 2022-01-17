Key Points

The first 800 places for the Youth Mobility Scheme with South Korea will open 17 Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) will provide a total of 1,000 places for South Korean nationals applying for the Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS) for 2022. The first 800 places for the ballot will open at noon 17 Jan. 2022 (GMT) and the remaining places will be made available in the second ballot in July 2022.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK will open the first 800 places on the ballot for the YMS beginning 17 Jan. 2022. The YMS permits young people between the ages of 18 and 30 to live, work and study in the UK for up to two years. For additional information on how to apply for the scheme, click here.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 13 January, 2022

