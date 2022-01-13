The ballot for the 2022 Youth Mobility Scheme opens on Monday, 17 January 2022 and closes on Wednesday, 19 January 2022. In this article we look in detail at the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot process to understand who needs to enter the ballot, how to enter the ballot, the number of places available in the ballot and the next steps for those who are successful in the ballot.

What is the Youth Mobility Scheme?

The Youth Mobility Scheme visa is available to young adults from participating countries and territories who wish to experience life in the United Kingdom for a period of up to two years.

Youth Mobility Scheme visa holders are allowed to work in the UK, other than as a professional sportsperson or sports coach. They may also undertake studies.

Dependants are not eligible to apply on the Youth Mobility Scheme visa route and it is not a route that leads directly to settlement in the UK. However, prior to a Youth Mobility Scheme visa expiring it may be possible to apply from within the UK to switch into another immigration category, such as the Skilled Worker route or the Start-up route. Our immigration barristers can advise on potential long term immigration routes, including routes which can lead to settlement in the UK.

What is the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot?

Nationals or citizens of certain countries and rightful holders of passports issued by certain territories must submit an expression of interest in applying for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa and be issued with an invitation to apply before they are eligible to apply for entry clearance on the Youth Mobility Scheme.

You will need to submit an expression of interest by entering the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot if you wish to apply for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa and you are from:

Hong Kong (if you have an SAR passport)

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

The Home Office will select at random all those who are invited to apply for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa from the pool of individuals who submit an expression of interest by entering the ballot.

Who needs to enter the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot?

As set out above, if you are a citizen of Hong Kong (if you have an SAR passport), Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan or India you will need to enter a ballot before applying for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa.

However, the ballot which opens on Monday, 17 January 2022 and closes on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 is only open to citizens of Hong Kong (who have an SAR passport), Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan.

Although citizens of India have been eligible to apply to the Youth Mobility Scheme since 1 January 2022, the first ballot for Indian citizens has not yet been announced. A further announcement from the Home Office is expected soon.

Number of Youth Mobility Scheme ballot places available

The number of places available in the January 2022 Youth Mobility Scheme ballot is as follows:

Hong Kong: 800 ballot places

Japan: 800 ballot places

South Korea: 800 ballot places

Taiwan: 800 ballot places

How to enter the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot

Check your eligibility for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa

Before entering the ballot you should confirm that you are able to satisfy all the requirements for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa.

If you are from Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea or Taiwan then in order to qualify for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa you will need to satisfy UK Visas & Immigration that:

You are aged between 18 and 30 on the date of the application;

You are a citizen of Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea or Taiwan;

You have funds of £2,530 which you have held for a 28 day period within the 31 days before your application;

You do not have any children under 18 who are living with you or are financially dependent on you;

You have not previously been in the UK on the Youth Mobility Scheme route;

You have paid the visa application fee and Immigration Health Charge and provided any required biometric information;

You have taken a tuberculosis test, if required;

You do not fall for refusal under the general grounds for refusal.

The exact requirements you will need to satisfy may vary depending on your circumstances. Our immigration barristers can advise you on the prospects of qualifying for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa if you are successful in the ballot.

Enter the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot

Once you have confirmed your eligibility for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa then in order to enter the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot you will need to send an email, written in English, to the relevant email address below:

In the subject line of your email you should include your name (last name, first name), date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and passport number.

In the body of your email you should include your name, date of birth, passport number and a mobile phone number.

Only one ballot entry can be submitted per person.

The ballot will be open for 48 hours only, so it is important to send your email between midday on Monday, 17 January 2022 and midday on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 (local time) to enter the ballot.

You will receive an automated response confirming your entry to the ballot.

Youth Mobility Scheme ballot decision

Applicants who are successful in the 2022 Youth Mobility Scheme ballot will be notified by the Home Office by email by 28 January 2022.

Successful applicants will be issued with an invitation to apply for a Youth Mobility Scheme visa. They will then have 30 days from receipt of the invitation email to submit a visa application. Our immigration barristers regularly assist successful ballot applicants to prepare and submit Youth Mobility Scheme visa applications.

If you are not successful in the forthcoming ballot you will be informed by email by 2 February 2022. You will still be able to enter the second Youth Mobility Scheme ballot when it opens in July 2022.