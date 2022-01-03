ARTICLE

Key Points

Introduction of the Entry-Exit System in late 2022

Overview

In 2022, the European Commission will launch the Entry/Exit System (EES). The EES is an automated system that will register certain information pertaining to a third-country foreign national each time an external European Union (EU) or Schengen Area border is crossed. This will apply to both short-term stay visa holders and visa exempt travelers. Some of the information registered into the system will include the traveler's name, the type of travel document, biometric data and the date of entry and exit from the EU or refusal of entry information.

What are the Changes?

The European Union will introduce the EES in late 2022. This system is expected to modernize the immigration process, track a traveler's days in the territory, and improve security measures for the external EU and Schengen Area borders. For additional information click here.

Looking Ahead

This new system is expected to be implemented in late 2022. Continue to check the European Commission's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

