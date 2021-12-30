A significant number of students from the UK plan to study abroad every year. Spain and Portugal are popular choices with approximately 5,000 students per country planning to study in Europe. Students will need to ensure that they apply for their visas in good time to avoid any unexpected issues occurring in 2022, particularly as Covid 19 is still having a significant effect on the workforce in all countries.

Now that the UK is a non-EU country there are more criteria to fulfill when applying for a student visa in both Spain and Portugal. Full information about where to apply may be obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Portugal and the Spanish Embassy can provide similar information relating to Spain.

The Covid 19 pandemic has obliged both Spain and Portugal to introduce new requirements to assist in limiting the spread of the pandemic. Spain has introduced a Health Declaration Form and Portugal also requires evidence of your Covid 19 status details of which can be found on the Government website

The criteria for a student visa in Portugal is as follows:

A valid passport (or travel document).

Letter of Acceptance from your university.

Evidence of payment of tuition fees. If you are studying on a scholarship you will need to submit a document confirming your scholarship from your university.

Two recent passport-size photographs which follow the Schengen picture guidelines.

Portugal student visa application form. The Portuguese Embassy should be able to provide this.

Evidence of sufficient financial support to sustain during the course of your studies. This can take the form of bank statements, a scholarship, evidence of third party financial aid, or proof of sponsorship.

Proof you have arranged accommodation in Portugal. Evidence of university accommodation, a rental agreement or evidence that you are staying with a family member or friend in Portugal.

A Certificate of Criminal Records.

Proof of Schengen travel health insurance.

Once in Portugal you will also require adequate health insure from a private organisation.

A resident's permit is required.

The criteria for Spain is quite similar there is more than one type of student visa for Spain. An application can be made at the Spanish Embassy. As with Portugal you will require:

A Valid passport or travel document

Proof of acceptance at your Spanish university

Two recent passport size photographs

A medical certificate

Evidence of financial support during the time you are planning to study.

Adequate medical insurance

Confirmation on where you are intending to live.

A criminal record certificate.

A resident's permit

Student visas are also usually accompanied by the capacity to work for a limited period whilst studying.

