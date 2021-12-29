ARTICLE

Key Points

Right to work checks must be conducted online for certain work permit holders beginning 5 Apr. 2022

Overview

On 16 Dec. 2021, the government of the United Kingdom updated guidance for employee right to work checks that will go into effect in Apr. 2022. Beginning 5 Apr. 2022, physical biometric cards will no longer be accepted for right to work checks. Instead, employers will need to conduct an online right to work check. Currently, the online service can support the following categories

Biometric residence permit holders;

Biometric residence card holders;

Individuals with status issued under the EU Settlement Scheme;

Holders of a digital Certificate of Application to the EU Settlement Scheme issued on or before 30 Jun. 2021;

Individuals with a status issued under the point-based immigration system;

British National Overseas (BNO) visa holders; or

Frontier workers permit holders

A manual right to work check should be conducted for categories not supported by the online service. Additionally, any right to work check that is conducted before 6 Apr. 2022 with a physical biometric card will remain valid. For additional information concerning the guidance click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK released new guidance for right to work checks that will go into effect the first week of Apr. 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the UK's government website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 22 December, 2021

