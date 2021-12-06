UK:
Additional Visa Routes For High-Skilled Workers In Spring 2022
06 December 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Points
- Additional visa routes will be launched for the UK in the
spring of 2022
Overview
The government of the United Kingdom
announced that it will launch additional visa routes in
the spring of 2022. These routes will
include a Scale-Up path, the High Potential
Individual path and the Global Business
Mobility routes. These routes will allow
for more high-skilled workers to work and live in the
UK.
What are the Changes?
The government of the UK plans to launch additional visa routes
for high-skilled workers in the spring of 2022.
Looking Ahead
Employers should continue to check the government of the
UK's website and Envoy's
website for additional updates and information.
Originally published 02 December 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from UK
Early Settlement Concession For Young People In The UK
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
In this post, we look at the recent change in Home Office policy which welcomes young people who were born or brought up in the UK without immigration status to apply for early settlement
New Requirements For Sole Representative Visa ILR
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
In the recent changes to the Immigration Rules on 6 October 2021, the Secretary of State drastically changed the requirements for representatives of an overseas business to qualify for indefinite leave to remain.
Tier 1 Entrepreneur ILR, Covid & Continuous Residence
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
In accordance with the current Immigration Rules and the Entrepreneur Guidance, entrepreneurs are unable to settle as Tier 1 Entrepreneurs in the five year route if the Covid pandemic has made them be out of the UK for more than 180 days in a 12 month period.
The New HGV Driver Visa Scheme In Context
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
With the UK government's recent announcement of a new post-Brexit visa scheme for HGV lorry drivers and poultry workers, the UK's current regime for temporary work visas has been brought under the spotlight.
International Travel Updates
Envoy Global, Inc.
Beginning 22 Nov. 2021, the UK government will implement the following travel policy changes: The inbound vaccination policy will be expanded to include proof of vaccine certification...
Criminality, Serious Harm & Immigration Decisions
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
When making an application for entry clearance or leave to remain (permission to stay) in the UK, migrants must meet various suitability requirements and must show that their application...