Key Points

Additional visa routes will be launched for the UK in the spring of 2022

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom announced that it will launch additional visa routes in the spring of 2022. These routes will include a Scale-Up path, the High Potential Individual path and the Global Business Mobility routes. These routes will allow for more high-skilled workers to work and live in the UK.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Employers should continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 02 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.