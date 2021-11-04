Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak's autumn Budget has allocated £477 million to the criminal justice backlog, while £324 million will go towards reducing backlogs in the civil, family and tribunal jurisdictions, and £200 million will go towards the Ministry of Justice court reform programme.

Sunak also announced a Scale-up visa for highly skilled workers from abroad.

Russell-Cooke partner Guy Wilmot and associate Bhavneeta Limbachia comment in New Law Journal to say the new visa is welcome but will need to prove its usefulness in accomplishing the Government's ambitions.

Lawyers respond to the Budget is available to read on the New Law Journal website.

Guy is a partner in the corporate and commercial team and advises clients on corporate affairs, startups, intellectual property and technology, e-commerce and IT.

Bhavneeta Limbachia is an associate in the immigration team. She has a vast amount of experience in advising clients on both corporate and personal immigration matters. She regularly advises on citizenship, family based applications such as spousal applications, complex EU matters, Tier 2 matters, global talent visas and sponsor licences.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.