How do I apply to study in the UK?

To apply to study in the UK, you may need to apply for a Student Visa through the government's Points Based System. There are numerous types of Student Visa that you can apply for depending on your age and how long you plan on studying for in the UK.

(General) Student Visa

For students who are 16 or over, you can apply for a (General) Student Visa. To qualify, you require the following:

A conditional offer on a course with a licensed sponsor

The ability to speak, read, write and understand English up to a certain level (level B2 in the CEFR (Common European Framework for languages) for higher education) – you may be required to take a test

Enough money to support you and pay for your studies. Student visa applicants are usually eligible for student finance for their tuition fees, but grants for maintenance and living costs are usually restricted to EU nationals

If your application is successful, you'll be eligible to arrive in the UK one month before your course commences, providing the duration is longer than 6 months.

(Child) Student Visa

For children aged between 4 and 17 years old, a parent or guardian can apply for a (child) visa on their behalf. To qualify for this type of visa, the child must have a place at an educational establishment with a Sponsor Licence.

Furthermore, it's required that the parent can demonstrate they have sufficient funds to pay the outstanding course fees for one academic year and support their child's living costs in the UK.

Short-term Study Visa

If you have a place on a short course of study, such as an English language training course, you can apply for a Short-term Student Visa valid for up to 11 months. Your course provider must be an accredited institution and you will need to provide evidence that you have sufficient funds to pay your course fees, maintain and accommodate yourself during your time in the UK.

Studying in the UK Q&As

Am I eligible to study in the UK?

You are eligible for UK study if you have secured an offer of tuition from a UK educational sponsor listed on the current register of sponsors.

Can I work on a (General) Student Visa?

Work activity is restricted in the student category, but those studying at degree level or above at a UK university will be able to work 20 hours per week during term time and full time during vacation periods.

Can I extend my (General) Student Visa?

Extensions are possible, but generally only where a student can show academic progression. In most cases, this means moving from one level of a course to another; for example, from a Bachelors degree to a Masters degree.

Can you send your child to school in the UK on a Student Visa?

Yes, there is a specific child sub-category that allows for this. Again, sponsors must be approved and entered on the register of sponsors, and child applicants will additionally have extra requirements to meet relating to their safety and welfare in the UK.

How do I switch from a Student to Skilled Worker visa?

Student graduates are able to switch to the Skilled Worker visa route. They will need to secure a job offer from an employer listed on the current register of Skilled Worker sponsors, and for that employer to issue a Certificate of Sponsorship before they can apply.

Am I eligible for a Student Visa if I'm studying a Post Doctorate Degree?

This really depends on the qualification for which an applicant is studying and the time during which they have already completed UK study (there is an upper limit in the student category). Note that skilled worker specifically caters for those employed in post-doctorate positions, including many research positions.

Can I bring dependants with me if I am in the UK on a Student or Short Term Student visa?

Short-term students have no basis on which to apply to bring their dependents to the UK. Students can do this in some cases, most commonly where they are studying at a postgraduate level or on a government-sponsored scheme.

