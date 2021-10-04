If you're looking to temporarily live and work in the UK, a Youth Mobility Visa (previously known as a Working Holiday Visa) is a route worth exploring. This visa allows young adults between the ages of 18 – 30 years to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

Who can apply for Youth Mobility Visa?

There are certain requirements for the Youth Mobility Scheme. You could be eligible for a Youth Mobility Visa if you are a citizen aged between 18 and 30 from one of the following countries:

Australia

Canada

Japan

Monaco

New Zealand

Hong Kong

Republic of Korea

Taiwan

Iceland

India

If you are a citizen of Hong Kong or the Republic of Korea, you must provide a certificate of sponsorship reference number as part of your application.

You can also apply if you're a British overseas citizen, a British overseas territories citizen or a British national (overseas).

Additionally, you will need to prove you have savings of at least £1,890.

If your visa application is accepted, you can stay in the UK for a maximum of two years, and leave and return at any point within this period of time. If you turn 31 while on a youth mobility scheme, you can stay for as long as your visa is valid.

The charge for the Youth Mobility Visa is £244, and a healthcare surcharge will also be applied.

Youth Mobility Scheme Q&As

What is the duration of a Youth Mobility visa?

The duration of the visa is two years.

When am I able to apply for the Youth Mobility Scheme?

You can apply for the scheme as soon as you reach the age of 18.

Am I able to extend my Youth Mobility Scheme visa?

No, you cannot extend your visa beyond the two years.

What am I allowed to do while I'm living in the UK?

While living in the UK, you can do any type of work that complies with UK or European Union laws, directives and regulations. If you have a degree in medicine or dentistry from UK institution that is a UK recognised or listed body and holds a sponsor licence under the Student category of the PBS, you may work as doctor or dentist in training. You also have the ability to work self-employed, as long as you do not own premises where business is conducted, other than your home (although you may rent premises for the purpose of self-employment); the total value of the equipment you use in your business is no more than £5000 and you can have no employees. You also have the opportunity to study in the UK.

What am I not allowed to do while I'm living in the UK?

While living in the UK, you cannot use public funds. You can also not work as a professional sportsperson or (in most instances) as a doctor or dentist in training. These require you to apply for a different visa category.

What countries are part of the Youth Mobility Scheme?

The areas listed in Appendix G to the Immigration Rules are: Australia, Canada, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Japan, Monaco, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan

What documents must I provide alongside my application?

You must provide a current passport or travel ID, a bank statement showing you have at least £1,890 in savings and your tuberculosis test results if you are from a country where you have taken the test. If you are from Hong Kong or the Republic of Korea, you must get a certificate of sponsorship before you apply. Once you have received this certificate, you have three months to apply for your Youth Mobility visa.

Am I able to bring dependants with me on a Youth Mobility Scheme visa?

You cannot bring dependants with you, the visa is solely for the applicant.

What costs are associated with applying through the Youth Mobility Scheme?

You must have £1,890 in savings. It costs £244 to apply to the scheme. You'll also have to pay the healthcare surcharge as part of your application.

How can I remain in the UK once my Youth Mobility Scheme visa expires?

You can apply for a new visa in various different categories. You can apply for an Ancestry visa, if you have a UK-born grandparent. Another option is applying for a Skilled Worker visa if you have been offered a job or sponsorship opportunity. If you apply for one of these visas, you will need to return to your country and apply there. There is also the possibility of applying for an Ancestry dependant visa if your partner has an Ancestry visa. You can also apply for a visa if you are in a relationship with or married to an EU citizen. A spouse visa may also be an option if your spouse is British or has settled status in the UK, however, do check that you can meet all the requirements in this category, including that you and your partner can meet the minimum income requirement of £18,600.

What happens if my application is refused?

If your application is refused, you may apply for an administrative review if you feel that the decision contains an error. You should get in touch with an expert immigration solicitor if this is the case.