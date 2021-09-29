Key Points

On Sept. 25, 2021, the UK government added 5,000 HGV drivers and 5,500 poultry workers to the existing visa scheme until Dec. 24, 2021

Overview

The UK government announced that it will relax immigration rules and introduce a temporary short-term visa scheme in order to cope with current supply-chain shortages. As many as 5,000 short-term visas will be issued to HGV drivers and 5,500 to poultry workers. These visas will be valid until Dec. 24, 2021. The recruitment of workers for these visas will begin in Oct. 2021 and will allow individuals to enter the UK through the Temporary Worker routes.

What are the Changes?

Beginning in October, more individuals will be eligible to work in the UK temporarily until Dec. 24, 2021. This month, 10,500 short-term visas will be available through the UK's temporary visa scheme.

Looking Ahead

